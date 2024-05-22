Curtis Blaydes shares bold prediction for his UFC 304 interim title fight against Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes shares a bold prediction for his UFC 304 interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall, which sees the fight ending quickly.

Blaydes and Aspinall are set to rematch in the co-main event of UFC 304 for the interim heavyweight title. The two fought back in July of 2022 and it was Blaydes who won in 15 seconds as Aspinall blew out his knee.

It was a disappointing result but the two will now rematch and Curtis Blaydes is expecting another quick result, but this time it won’t be due to an injury.

Curtis Blaydes sees his #UFC304 title fight with Tom Aspinall ending quickly Full interview via @MiddleEasy — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) May 22, 2024

“I see me getting a first-round knockout within the first 25 seconds of the fight,” Blaydes said to James Lynch.

If Blaydes does KO Aspinall in under 25 seconds as he says, it would be a stunning performance, as Aspinall has never been knocked out in his career. Blaydes, meanwhile, has yet to knock anyone out in under a minute in his career, but he does have 13 wins by KO/TKO.

Curtis Blaydes believes a win over Tom Aspinall also makes him the real heavyweight champion as he doubts Jon Jones will compete again after he faces Stipe Miocic. With that, Blaydes believes the winner of this fight will be promoted to the undisputed champ and be the true heavyweight champ.

“Yeah, he can prove me wrong, but I don’t believe Jon’s going to continue fighting after the Stipe fight. He’d have to prove me wrong, but as of right now, that’s my belief,” Blaydes said.

Blaydes is coming off a knockout win over Jailton Almeida in March at UFC 299 to earn the rematch with Aspinall. He enters his UFC 304 fight against Aspinall as the underdog as he’s listed at +195, which implies a 33.9% chance of winning the fight. UFC 304 will be the first time Blaydes fights for UFC gold in his career.

UFC 304 is set to take place in Manchester, England on July 27 with the main event being Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title.