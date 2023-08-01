Conor McGregor rips Dustin Poirier’s resume as he claims ‘The Diamond’ isn’t a Hall of Famer: “He’s done f**k all”

Conor McGregor takes aim at Dustin Poirier

“Never won an undisputed title. 0-3 in title fights. I disagree on hall of fame. All due respect he has one solid win over me, where he was getting pucked around the cage before he got it, and then the second off a leg break. He’s done f**k all Ariel. Not hall of fame, no way,” McGregor tweeted about Poirier.

To many, Dustin Poirier does have a Hall of Fame resume given he has won the interim lightweight title. As well, in his UFC tenure, he is 21-7 and one No Contest inside the Octagon. Poirier also has plenty of notable wins as he has beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Anthony Pettis among others.

Even with Poirier having all those big wins and being a perennial UFC contender, McGregor still doesn’t think his rival is a Hall of Famer.

As for Conor McGregor’s career, he still hasn’t re-joined the USADA testing pool and when he will is to be seen. Once he re-enters the pool, all signs point to him fighting Michael Chandler after the two coached TUF 31 against one another. But, until a contract is signed, there is no word on when and if the Irishman will actually fight again.