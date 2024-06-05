Dustin Poirier’s ATT teammate defends him against Arman Tsarukyan’s post-UFC 302 taunts: “Arman is a b****!”

One of Dustin Poirier’s American Top Team teammates has vehemently defended him against recent public jabs from another teammate, Arman Tsarukyan after UFC 302.

Poirier’s third and likely final attempt at UFC undisputed gold fell short against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on Saturday. Despite a competitive first four rounds, Makhachev sealed the victory by tapping out Poirier with a D’Arce choke in Round 5.

After the loss, Poirier hinted at potentially retiring and hanging up the gloves. Tsarukyan, one of his ATT colleagues in south Florida, recently claimed that he was surprised that Poirier “gave up” against Makhachev.

While Poirier has remained tight-lipped in his reaction to Tsarukyan’s friendly fire, one of his other teammates didn’t waste time in responding.