Dustin Poirier’s ATT teammate defends him against Arman Tsarukyan’s post-UFC 302 taunts: “Arman is a b****!”
One of Dustin Poirier’s American Top Team teammates has vehemently defended him against recent public jabs from another teammate, Arman Tsarukyan after UFC 302.
Poirier’s third and likely final attempt at UFC undisputed gold fell short against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on Saturday. Despite a competitive first four rounds, Makhachev sealed the victory by tapping out Poirier with a D’Arce choke in Round 5.
After the loss, Poirier hinted at potentially retiring and hanging up the gloves. Tsarukyan, one of his ATT colleagues in south Florida, recently claimed that he was surprised that Poirier “gave up” against Makhachev.
While Poirier has remained tight-lipped in his reaction to Tsarukyan’s friendly fire, one of his other teammates didn’t waste time in responding.
Mateusz Gamrot rips Arman Tsarukyan after Dustin Poirier comments
In response to Tsarukyan’s comments, UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot came to Poirier’s defense.
Arman is a bitch!
— Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) June 5, 2024
“Arman is a bitch!” Gamrot tweeted Wednesday.
Gamrot and Tsarukyan have a history together, stemming from their ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in 2022. After five rounds, Gamrot walked away with the unanimous decision victory to snap Tsarukyan’s winning streak.
Since their first fight, Tsarukyan has risen back up the ranks with four straight wins, including wins over Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. He’s likely next in line for Makhachev’s next title defense.
Poirier, Gamrot, and Tsarukyan have been three of the top lightweight UFC names at ATT for years. While Poirier hasn’t confirmed whether or not he’ll retire, it’s uncertain what could entice him back to the Octagon.
Gamrot most recently defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision at UFC 299. He was a major part of Poirier’s training camp in preparation for Makhachev’s wrestling.
Despite training under the same roof, Tsarukyan doesn’t seem keen on supporting a defeated Poirier, and Gamrot takes significant issue with his former foe’s post-fight jabs.
