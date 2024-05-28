Johan Ghazali plans to leverage age against “old” Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 28, 2024

Johan Ghazali is gearing up for what many consider his toughest assignment to date.

Johan Ghazali

The Malaysian-American phenom squares off against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

“Jojo” is not oblivious to the skills and experience of his opponent. Duy Nhat is a battle-hardened striker who has earned a reputation for his devastating head kicks.

Understanding the challenge that awaits him, the 17-year-old has no intentions of underestimating the Vietnamese veteran.

“I will say that he’s really versatile. He has everything. He has hands, he has elbows, he has knees, he has kicks. But the one thing that stands out is his head kicks,” Ghazali said.

“You know, I’ve seen him throw a few head kicks, and they can get dangerous. But I’ve prepared for it. I’m ready for it. So we should have an answer for whatever he throws. We’re ready.”

Some fans and pundits argue that Ghazali’s youth could be a disadvantage against a seasoned competitor like Duy Nhat. However, the teenage sensation sees it differently.

“I feel like the advantage I have in this fight is my youth. I’m younger, I recover faster, I’m stronger, so I feel like this is something I can guarantee on my end,” he said.

“But because he could be tough, I think I’m going to be in for a tough start. But I do know he will get tired in the later rounds, which then make it easier for me to knock him out.”

Johan Ghazali guarantees another rousing performance

Despite acknowledging Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat’s prowess, Ghazali remains optimistic that he will walk out of ONE 167 on Prime Video with yet another impressive stoppage victory to add to his record.

“I respect him as a fighter and as an opponent, but I feel like he’s old, you know, and I think he doesn’t even have a solid chin. Hopefully, he’s out when I hit him just once.” Ghazali said.

ONE Championship

