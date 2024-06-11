Dustin Poirier compares skillsets of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier has compared the skillsets of former opponents Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Earlier this month, Dustin Poirier fell to submission defeat at the hands of Islam Makhachev. Of course, as we know, earlier in his career, Poirier was also submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite losing in both instances, he put up a real fight against these two legends and you could argue he came close to winning both times.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier updates on career decision after UFC 302, admits he’s “leaning towards” retirement

For MMA fans, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are fascinating figures. They’ve had incredible careers in their own right, with Islam continuing to improve his legacy with every passing fight.

In a recent interview, Poirier compared the two fighters and their respective styles.

Poirier’s view

“These style of fights are the toughest for me; guys who are gonna chain wrestle and keep the fight slower,” Poirier said. “But he (Makhachev) was everything I thought he was gonna be. He’s the champ. I knew he was tough. I knew he was gonna be strong. I knew he had grit. You don’t get in the position he’s in by not having all of those things.

“Takedowns are different (between Khabib and Makhachev). Pressure is similar. Takedowns are different, he (Makhachev) does a lot of upper-body stuff. He kept trying to clinch up with me. Khabib would shoot lower shots,” Poirier continued. “I think Khabib is stronger, physically stronger, (but) Islam’s squeeze was incredible. All these guys are strong but it wasn’t overwhelming, but his squeeze (on the D’arce choke)… it was like a vise grip.”

Quotes via MMA News

What do you believe Dustin Poirier should do next? What is your favorite moment from his legendary mixed martial arts career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes reveals he wouldn't have retired if he'd lost to Dustin Jacoby

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Ali Abdelaziz thinks Kayla Harrison's next fight should be Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be against Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Louisville, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros react
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov breaks into top five of UFC middleweight rankings after Jared Cannonier win

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov has moved into the top five of the division’s rankings after his win over Jared Cannonier.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168 with Shawne Merriman, Liz Carmouche, Taila Santos, and Brady Hiestand

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

The 168th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview PFL 4 and UFC Vegas 93.

Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier after UFC Louisville?

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

In the main event of UFC Louisville, ranked middleweights threw down as Nassourdine Imavov took on Jared Cannonier.

Jon Anik, Jason Herzog, Nassourdine Imavov

Jon Anik defends referee Jason Herzog over UFC Louisville stoppage: "He would've been knocked out!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024
Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz calls for rematch with Henry Cejudo: “Face a better version of me”

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

Dominick Cruz is campaigning for a rematch with Henry Cejudo.

Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Sean O'Malley reacts to Ryan Garcia's recent arrest for vandalism

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley has weighed in on boxing star Ryan Garcia’s latest hiccup outside of the ring.

Shawne Merriman, Dana White
Greg Hardy

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman says Dana White attempted to book him a UFC fight against Greg Hardy

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC president Dana White allegedly tried to book an Octagon clash between former NFL stars Shawne Merriman and Greg Hardy.

Kai Asaukra
UFC

RIZIN bantamweight champion Kai Asakura officially signs with the UFC: "I will definitely get the belt"

Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Former RIZIN bantamweight champion Kai Asaukra is officially heading to the UFC.