Dustin Poirier compares skillsets of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC star Dustin Poirier has compared the skillsets of former opponents Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Earlier this month, Dustin Poirier fell to submission defeat at the hands of Islam Makhachev. Of course, as we know, earlier in his career, Poirier was also submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite losing in both instances, he put up a real fight against these two legends and you could argue he came close to winning both times.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier updates on career decision after UFC 302, admits he’s “leaning towards” retirement

For MMA fans, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are fascinating figures. They’ve had incredible careers in their own right, with Islam continuing to improve his legacy with every passing fight.

In a recent interview, Poirier compared the two fighters and their respective styles.