Dustin Poirier compares skillsets of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC star Dustin Poirier has compared the skillsets of former opponents Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Earlier this month, Dustin Poirier fell to submission defeat at the hands of Islam Makhachev. Of course, as we know, earlier in his career, Poirier was also submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite losing in both instances, he put up a real fight against these two legends and you could argue he came close to winning both times.
For MMA fans, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are fascinating figures. They’ve had incredible careers in their own right, with Islam continuing to improve his legacy with every passing fight.
In a recent interview, Poirier compared the two fighters and their respective styles.
Poirier’s view
“These style of fights are the toughest for me; guys who are gonna chain wrestle and keep the fight slower,” Poirier said. “But he (Makhachev) was everything I thought he was gonna be. He’s the champ. I knew he was tough. I knew he was gonna be strong. I knew he had grit. You don’t get in the position he’s in by not having all of those things.
“Takedowns are different (between Khabib and Makhachev). Pressure is similar. Takedowns are different, he (Makhachev) does a lot of upper-body stuff. He kept trying to clinch up with me. Khabib would shoot lower shots,” Poirier continued. “I think Khabib is stronger, physically stronger, (but) Islam’s squeeze was incredible. All these guys are strong but it wasn’t overwhelming, but his squeeze (on the D’arce choke)… it was like a vise grip.”
