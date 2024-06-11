UFC Abu Dhabi: “Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov” Fight Card and Start Times

By Susan Cox - June 11, 2024

The UFC Abu Dhabi ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ fight card and start times have been announced by the promotion.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC Abu Dhabi will take place on Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

This will be the second event in the UAE capital in less than a year.

Timing for the highly anticipated event will see the Preliminaries begin at 12:00pm ET on ABC/ESPN+ , with the Main Card starting at 3:00pm on ESPN2/ESPN+.

The main event will feature a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) and the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA).

‘Sandman’ will be coming into the bout have won his last three fights in the Octagon. The 32-year-old defeated Yadong Song (21-8 MMA), Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) and most recently Rob Font (20-8 MMA).

The 28-year-old Russian has yet to suffer a loss under the UFC banner. Nurmagomedov last fought and defeated Bekzat Almakhan (11-2 MMA) this past March by unanimous decision.

UFC Abu Dhabi is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring MMA legend Nick Diaz taking on Vicente Luque.

Diaz (26-10 MMA) last fought at UFC 266 in September of 2021, where he suffered a TKO loss to former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (22-10-1 MMA) most recently competed back in March of this year, where he suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Joaquin Buckley.

The current lineup for UFC Abu Dhabi is:

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque
  • Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Guram Kutateladze
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
  • Azat Maksum vs. CJ Vergara

Are you looking forward to UFC Abu Dhabi? What other fights would you like to see added to the August 3rd card?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen UFC UFC Abu Dhabi Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier compares skillsets of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024
Dominick Reyes
Dustin Jacoby

Dominick Reyes reveals he wouldn't have retired if he'd lost to Dustin Jacoby

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC fighter Dominick Reyes has revealed that he wasn’t considering retirement even if he’d have lost to Dustin Jacoby.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Ali Abdelaziz thinks Kayla Harrison's next fight should be Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be against Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Louisville, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros react
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov breaks into top five of UFC middleweight rankings after Jared Cannonier win

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov has moved into the top five of the division’s rankings after his win over Jared Cannonier.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168 with Shawne Merriman, Liz Carmouche, Taila Santos, and Brady Hiestand

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

The 168th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview PFL 4 and UFC Vegas 93.

Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier after UFC Louisville?

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024
Jon Anik, Jason Herzog, Nassourdine Imavov
UFC

Jon Anik defends referee Jason Herzog over UFC Louisville stoppage: "He would've been knocked out!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik empathizes with referee Jason Herzog after a controversial stoppage in the UFC Louisville main event.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz calls for rematch with Henry Cejudo: “Face a better version of me”

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

Dominick Cruz is campaigning for a rematch with Henry Cejudo.

Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Sean O'Malley reacts to Ryan Garcia's recent arrest for vandalism

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley has weighed in on boxing star Ryan Garcia’s latest hiccup outside of the ring.

Shawne Merriman, Dana White
Greg Hardy

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman says Dana White attempted to book him a UFC fight against Greg Hardy

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC president Dana White allegedly tried to book an Octagon clash between former NFL stars Shawne Merriman and Greg Hardy.