Dominick Reyes reveals he wouldn’t have retired if he’d lost to Dustin Jacoby

UFC fighter Dominick Reyes has revealed that he wasn’t considering retirement even if he’d have lost to Dustin Jacoby.

Last weekend at UFC Louisville, Dominick Reyes finally got back on the winning trail. After suffering four straight defeats, many believed it was a real do or die moment for him against Dustin Jacoby. In the face of great adversity, he was able to overcome Jacoby and secure a big knockout victory.

Of course, heading into the bout, a lot of fans and pundits felt as if he should retire if he was to get finished again. It makes sense, given the nature of some of the knockouts that he’d suffered in the past.

Alas, as per the man himself, that was never on the cards regardless of the result.