Dominick Reyes reveals he wouldn’t have retired if he’d lost to Dustin Jacoby

By Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

UFC fighter Dominick Reyes has revealed that he wasn’t considering retirement even if he’d have lost to Dustin Jacoby.

Dominick Reyes

Last weekend at UFC Louisville, Dominick Reyes finally got back on the winning trail. After suffering four straight defeats, many believed it was a real do or die moment for him against Dustin Jacoby. In the face of great adversity, he was able to overcome Jacoby and secure a big knockout victory.

RELATED: Dominick Reyes shares how Muhammad Ali inspired his first win in five years at UFC Louisville

Of course, heading into the bout, a lot of fans and pundits felt as if he should retire if he was to get finished again. It makes sense, given the nature of some of the knockouts that he’d suffered in the past.

Alas, as per the man himself, that was never on the cards regardless of the result.

Reyes’ retirement dismissal

“Nah man, (retirement was never on the cards). I’m not gonna stop until the wheels fall off,” Reyes said. “My health is really, really good right now. I didn’t even have that in my mind of giving it up. This is such a dream come true. It’s like giving up your dream. I couldn’t consciously give up that dream. Somebody would have to pull me away from it, and I would still try to fight to get back in.

“This is what I love to do. I love to compete, I love to fight,” Reyes continued. “I really love to fight. I found out how much I really love to fight tonight. I started questioning things along the road, (but) going in there and feeling it again, it was like, ‘Man, it’s so much simpler than we all make it and I’ve made it over these last four years of losing.’ It just feels great, man.”

Quotes via MMA News

What should be next for Dominick Reyes? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

