Video | Dustin Poirier gets emotional when discussing his loss to Islam Makhachev backstage at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier got a bit emotional during his backstage interview with Megan Olivi following UFC 302. “The Diamond” fell just short in what may have been his final opportunity at undisputed UFC gold this past Saturday. Poirier challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Poirier found success with his takedown defense and in the standup, but he couldn’t seal the deal as Makhachev sunk in a D’Arce Choke in the final round to retain his 155-pound hardware. It was a crushing defeat for Poirier, who admitted that earning the distinction of being called undisputed UFC champion had meaning. RELATED: DANA WHITE SAYS ANYONE CALLING ISLAM MAKHACHEV THE BEST POUND FOR POUND FIGHTER IS “NUTS” AFTER UFC 302

Dustin Poirier Emotional Following UFC 302 Loss to Islam Makhachev

During a chat backstage with Megan Olivi, Dustin Poirier showed emotion after coming the closest he’s ever been to realizing his goal only to fall short.

Poirier was visibly emotional when discussing his loss at #UFC302. pic.twitter.com/SmmrCO9aAL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 2, 2024

“I came up short tonight and it hurts bad ’cause like I said, I know I’m not gonna get another chance,” Poirier said. “I’m probably not gonna get another chance to be the undisputed world champion, and that meant a lot to me. Even in the fight, number one pound-for-pound guy, defending champion on a 13-fight win streak, I felt like every time I got off the stool I was gonna win. I felt like every time I got off the stool I was gonna find a way to win, and that’s fighting.”

Poirier told Joe Rogan that this might have been the last fight of his pro MMA career. At this stage in his life, “The Diamond” isn’t interested in climbing back up the ladder, and unless he’s called upon for a big opportunity we may have seen the last of Poirier inside the Octagon.