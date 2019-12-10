Duke Roufus says Donald Cerrone will train with him ahead of Conor McGregor fight

Duke Roufus has a team full of superstar fighters including top lightweight contenders Paul Felder and Anthony Pettis at Roufusport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and after the Christmas holiday, another top fighter will be visiting to get some work in: Donald Cerrone.

Ahead of his welterweight fight against former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, “Cowboy” will be making a trip up to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to train with Duke Roufus and his team. Roufus announced this news while making an appearance on The Luke Thomas Show this past Friday.

During the “Brawls Deep” segment of The Luke Thomas Show, Roufus and Thomas were previewing the recent fight between Stefan Struve and Ben Rothwell (who trains with Roufus) and right before the interview was over, Roufus dropped the news to Thomas.

“Kind of interesting note, I’ll switch gears, Paul Felder and Anthony [Pettis], you know they’re friends with Cowboy Cerrone, so I’m going to be getting a visit right after Christmas from Cowboy. He’s coming out to do a little training with us, and I’m pretty excited about it actually.”

Donald Cerrone normally does his training camp at his very own BMF Ranch in New Mexico, and while there has been no news out of his camp recently, it appears he will take some time to go visit and train with Duke Roufus in Milwaukee. There hasn’t been much said by Cerrone since the fight was reported except for his initial reaction, but the fight has had other lightweight contenders talking.

Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and even Conor McGregor have chimed in on this fight, that is scheduled to take place on January 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 246.

This will be the first fight for McGregor since he lost to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Duke Roufus is known for his kickboxing and overall striking skills with some of the best fighters in the world, so Cerrone coming to train with him ahead of the fight with McGregor, who is best known for his striking, brings a little more intrigue to the matchup.

What do you make of Donald Cerrone getting together to train with Duke Roufus?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 12/10/2019