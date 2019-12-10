Anthony Smith calls out Glover Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith is eager to step back into the Octagon and he’s hoping the UFC matchmakers pair him with Glover Teixeira next.

Smith has not fought since June when he submitted Alexander Gustafsson in a big upset. He has been hoping to get back into the Octagon, but thus far has not been able to secure an opponent. A call out of Corey Anderson last month went nowhere after the UFC matched up Anderson against Jan Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho instead.

There are few top-10 light heavyweights who are currently available to fight, but Teixeira is one of them. Smith is a smart guy and recognizes the fact that Teixeira is one of the few fighters who is currently without an opponent, so this is a very sensible callout.

Here’s what Smith told MMAjunkie.com about potentially fighting Teixeira.

“I’ve really had my eye on the top five, but I think outside of the top five it’s a little shifty. It’s been moving around a lot, but I think Glover is available, so that’s someone that I would love to fight just because of who he is and what he’s done in this sport,” Smith said.

Teixeira is coming off of three straight wins and is currently the No. 9 ranked light heavyweight on the UFC roster. Smith is the No. 3 ranked light heavyweight, but there is no one in between the two who is available to fight him, so Teixeira is a perfect fit.

If it’s up to Smith, he would fight Teixeira in early 2020 in a main event of a Fight Night card.

“I would love to fight Glover. I think that he’s quietly amassed a winning streak over some super, super tough opponents that nobody else wants to fight, and I think he deserves the main event. I don’t know. You know he had the main event against Gus that didn’t go his way, but I think it’s time that Glover gets another main event. I think he’s earned that, and I think he deserves it,” Smith said.

Do you like the idea of a light heavyweight matchup between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.