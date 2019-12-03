Tony Ferguson wants Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone to end in a double knockout

Conor McGregor will make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon on Jan. 18 when he battles Donald Cerrone at welterweight.

It is a very interesting fight, that many people are torn on. Yet, for Tony Ferguson, he believes Cerrone may very well knock McGregor out. But, he hopes the fight ends in a double knockout.

“I have to say if Cerrone kicks him to the chops, McGregor is going to fall like a ton of bricks,” Tony Ferguson said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “But, like I always say, I’m going to go for a double knockout.”

For Ferguson, he believes Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will put on a show and is a fight he can’t wait to see.

“I think they are going to go in there guns blazing. I think it is going to be a good fight, I can’t wait to watch it,” he said.

McGregor has not fought since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229 last October. There, he failed to reclaim the lightweight title that he held after knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. The Irishman was away from the Octagon in all of 2019 due to his suspension for his part if UFC 229’s post-fight melee, and the legal troubles he had.

Cerrone, meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight losing streak after losing by TKO to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. The losses snapped his momentum he was on after a decision win over Al Iaquinta and a knockout win over Alexander Hernandez to begin the year.

Should this fight end in a double knockout like Ferguson is predicting, it will no doubt shock the world. Many believe if McGregor wins he will either fight Jorge Masvidal at welterweight next or possibly look to battle the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. So, it would throw a wrench in the plans of that.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson wanting Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone to end in a double knockout? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/2/2019.