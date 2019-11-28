Donald Cerrone reacts after booking Conor McGregor fight for UFC 246

The speculation is over, and now, the highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone is on.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, the two stars are set to face off on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in what will likely be the main event of UFC 246. It will mark the first time that we’ve seen McGregor in the Octagon since his infamous submission defeat back at UFC 229 to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cerrone, on the other hand, is coming off the back of consecutive losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in a year that also saw him decisively beat Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez. As you can see, the veteran had a simple yet entertaining way of providing fans with his reaction.

It’s a bout that was first teased a few years back when the two men had an interaction during a press conference, but many probably didn’t know how serious the possibility of it was until just a few months ago when the Irishman started to discuss the possible terms of his return to fighting.

McGregor laid out a plan that includes him facing Cerrone on January 18, then potentially Jorge Masvidal, and then Khabib Nurmagomedov towards the end of 2020. Whether or not that actually ends up coming to fruition, of course, is a different matter altogether.

A lot of MMA fans have taken this opportunity to heap praise on “Cowboy” who finally has the big money fight that many believe he deserves. Not a lot of people are giving the 36-year-old much of a chance to succeed in the fight, but we all know he possesses the power and skill necessary to do some serious damage in there.

With a little over seven weeks still left until it all goes down there’s plenty of time left to build towards the fight, which to the shock of many is set to take place at welterweight as opposed to lightweight where many believe McGregor is at his very best.