Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has shared his prediction for January’s highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight at UFC 246.

‘The Diamond’ has never stepped foot in the cage with ‘Cowboy’, but he does know what it is like to stand across the Octagon from Conor McGregor. With that being said, Poirier appears confident that McGregor’s power will be enough to stop Cerrone on January 18 in Las Vegas.

“Conor TKO.” Dustin Poirier said when asked who he thought would win January’s welterweight bout between McGregor and Cerrone.

Poirier also shared his take on why McGregor decided to take the fight at welterweight (170-pounds).

“Nipple fat.”

Conor McGregor has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a fourth round submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

The promotions first ever “champ champ” has not won a fight since November of 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez via second round TKO to capture the UFC’s coveted lightweight title.

As for Donald Cerrone, the UFC’s most winningest fighter is coming off back to back stoppage losses against top-ranked opponents Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

Cowboy’s most recent victory came in May of 2019, where he defeated Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier is looking to book himself a fight for early 2020. ‘The Diamond’ was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his most recent effort at UFC 242. Prior to that, he had picked up consecutive victories over Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis.

Poirier is open to running things back with the aforementioned Gaethje at UFC 249 this April. However, ‘The Highlight’ has yet to express interest in avenging that loss.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 30, 2019