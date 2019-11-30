Conor McGregor sends a message to Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 booking

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has sent Donald Cerrone a message following their recently announced booking for UFC 246.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that a welterweight bout between McGregor and Cerrone was official for January 18 in Las Vegas.

Shortly after the exciting news broke, ‘Cowboy‘ Cerrone shared multiple posts regarding the announcement on his social media pages.

Most recently it was Conor McGregor who took to social media, where he replied to an Instagram post made by his newly announced opponent, Donald Cerrone.

“Let this Soak in! This will be my 51st MMA fight and I plan to add new numbers to all these list come January 18. I hold the all-time UFC record for wins with 23. I hold the all-time UFC record for finishes with 16. I hold the all-time UFC record for post-fight bonus awards with 18. I hold the all-time UFC record in knockdowns with 20. I hold the all-time UFC record with seven knockouts via kicks.” Cerrone had captured his post.

“Good man Donald, enjoy the Christmas dinner. Happy holidays to you and the family, from the McGregor’s here in Ireland.” Conor McGregor replied. “See you in 20/20 with bullseye vision.”

UFC 246 will mark McGregor’s first Octagon appearance since being submitted by reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018.

The Irishman’s most recent victory came at UFC 205 in November of 2016, where he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the first “champ champ” in promotional history.

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone will also be looking to rebound when he takes to the cage on January 18 in Las Vegas. ‘Cowboy’ is coming off back-to-back TKO losses to top-ranked opponents Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in his most recent efforts.

Prior to those setbacks, Cerrone was coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta at May’s UFC event in Ottawa.

