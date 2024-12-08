Aljamain Sterling issues statement following UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has issued a statement following his narrow defeat to Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 last night.a

On Saturday, Aljamain Sterling went head to head with Movsar Evloev. It was a fight that many felt should’ve been on the main card of UFC 310, but in the end, it was relegated to the prelims for reasons unknown. Still, it was always going to be a fun, competitive fight, with the end result being up in the air until the scorecards were read.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling reacts after his fight with Movsar Evloev is bumped to the UFC 310 prelims in favor of Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

When the dust settled, it was Evloev who managed to get his hand raised thanks to a really close decision win over Sterling. Of course, Aljamain was as competitive as you’d expect him to be, putting forward a really solid effort that emphasizes his position as a contender at featherweight.

In a social media post after the bout, Sterling was humble in defeat and even posted a picture of him and Evloev together.