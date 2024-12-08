Aljamain Sterling issues statement following UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev
UFC star Aljamain Sterling has issued a statement following his narrow defeat to Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 last night.a
On Saturday, Aljamain Sterling went head to head with Movsar Evloev. It was a fight that many felt should’ve been on the main card of UFC 310, but in the end, it was relegated to the prelims for reasons unknown. Still, it was always going to be a fun, competitive fight, with the end result being up in the air until the scorecards were read.
When the dust settled, it was Evloev who managed to get his hand raised thanks to a really close decision win over Sterling. Of course, Aljamain was as competitive as you’d expect him to be, putting forward a really solid effort that emphasizes his position as a contender at featherweight.
In a social media post after the bout, Sterling was humble in defeat and even posted a picture of him and Evloev together.
Sterling issues statement to fans
“Tough fight…I thought I might’ve edged it out against a tough opponent, but we came up short. Thank you all for the love and support and I hope the performance was a fun one for you all to watch. Movsar is a beast, I showed where I belong in this division. For now, we decompress and heal up, then get ready to climb the ladder again. The dream doesn’t stop unless you give up! I’ll be back! #UFC310 #FunkHarbor #Perseverance”
