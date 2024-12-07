Alexander Volkanovski picks UFC 310 co-main event: “Shavkat’s got some serious ground work”
Alexander Volkanovski has given his pick for the UFC 310 co-main event between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry.
Despite having never faced either, Volkanovski gave a comprehensive breakdown of the fight on his YouTube channel.
“Very evenly matched on the feet,” Volkanovski said. “Ian Garry’s footwork and his underestanding of the striking is really good. Shavkat’s very good, powerhouse. Great with the KO’s, he’s gonna be aggressive. I think he’s going to find it hard to find Ian Garry, but he has that grappling layer.”
Volkanovski added that an interesting caveat may make Rakhmonov an even more dangerous test than Garry has fought thus far in the UFC.
Alexander Volkanovski breaks down the grappling aspect of Shavkat Rakhmonov
“Ian Garry’s proved that he has the wrestling and the grappling as well,” Volkanovski said. “Is it enough [to be on] Shavkat’s level? Because Shavkat I’ve heard, I think Craig Jones told me about it, or through some [other people], Shavkat’s got some serious groundwork. Really good wrestling, and really good grappling.”
Garry has worked his way up to the top of the division with relative ease. He holds wins against some of the division’s best, including Geoff Neal and Michael Page. A win secures him a title shot and a chance to join Conor McGregor as Ireland’s second UFC champ.
As for Rakhmonov, he enters the fight having finished all 18 of his opponents and holds key wins against notable names, including former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson, among others.
The bout will be contested across five rounds, as it is a rare non-title fight with championship stakes attached.
Belal Muhammad was originally scheduled to fight Rakhmonov before a foot injury sidelined him until early 2025. He won the welterweight title in July, defeating then-champion Leon Edwards in England to begin a new era in the division.
Who will walk away victorious in the co-main event?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski UFC