Alexander Volkanovski picks UFC 310 co-main event: “Shavkat’s got some serious ground work”

Alexander Volkanovski has given his pick for the UFC 310 co-main event between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry.

Despite having never faced either, Volkanovski gave a comprehensive breakdown of the fight on his YouTube channel.

“Very evenly matched on the feet,” Volkanovski said. “Ian Garry’s footwork and his underestanding of the striking is really good. Shavkat’s very good, powerhouse. Great with the KO’s, he’s gonna be aggressive. I think he’s going to find it hard to find Ian Garry, but he has that grappling layer.”

Volkanovski added that an interesting caveat may make Rakhmonov an even more dangerous test than Garry has fought thus far in the UFC.