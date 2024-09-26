Reinier de Ridder details training with UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis

By Fernando Quiles - September 26, 2024

Newly-signed UFC star Reinier de Ridder has detailed what it was like training with Dricus Du Plessis.

Reinier de Ridder

Du Plessis is the current UFC middleweight champion. “Stillknocks” has emerged as the top 185-pounder in MMA thanks to victories over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, and Robert Whittaker. Could Du Plessis run into de Ridder inside the Octagon one day?

As mentioned, there is training experience between the two, and de Ridder has revealed what makes Du Plessis tough for anyone inside the cage.

RELATED: REINIER DE RIDDER EXPLAINS DECISION TO LEAVE ONE CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE UFC: “WE HAD A PLAN…”

Reinier de Ridder Talks Training With Dricus Du Plessis

MMAJunkie was able to speak to Reinier de Ridder shortly after his UFC debut was announced. The former ONE light heavyweight and ONE middleweight champion discussed mixing it up with Dricus Du Plessis in sparring sessions (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I’ve known Dricus for a long time… I’ve trained with him a little bit at Sanford (MMA) as well, Henri Hooft’s place… Kind of like what I was saying about Gerald. (His fight style) looks very awkward and this is what I got from sparring with him as well.

“He kicks from crazy angles, and his legs are in a weird position but he kind of gets you with it sometimes. Kind of like Gerald as well. He’s very durable, can take a hell of a punch as we saw in the Strickland fight,” de Ridder explained.

Ridder is set to collide with 54-fight veteran Gerald Meerschaert at a UFC Vegas event on November 9th. While Meerschaert has had his ups and downs, he is widely regarded as a tough and seasoned fighter who shouldn’t be taken lightly.

It won’t be long to find out if de Ridder can pass his first test inside the Octagon. If he can get past Meerschaert in dominant fashion, the hype train will undoubtedly be in full force.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

