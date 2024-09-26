Brendan Allen goes off on rankings panel ahead of UFC Paris: “I’d literally tell them go f*ck themselves”

Brendan Allen Rips UFC Rankings Panel

MMAFighting.com interviewed Brendan Allen ahead of UFC Paris. “All In” appears to be all out on the UFC rankings panel, and he did not hide his true feelings.

“Yeah, it’s crazy, man, I’m the only guy on the win streak that I’m on that falls places in the rankings,” Allen told MMA Fighting. “When guys above me are on losses or consecutive losses, I don’t even know. But I know there are losses — so it’s just whatever. Like, it’s kind of comical at this point.

“I don’t even know who’s on the board panel, but if anyone told me they were on the rankings [panel], I would never have a conversation with them, ever. I’d literally tell them go f*ck themselves.”

Allen has a chance to leave his doubters in the dust and improve his ranking in the process. If Allen defeat Imaov, he feels a UFC title opportunity would be justified. At the very least, one would think Allen could be due for a title eliminator with a win this weekend.

