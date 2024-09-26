Brendan Allen goes off on rankings panel ahead of UFC Paris: “I’d literally tell them go f*ck themselves”

By Fernando Quiles - September 26, 2024

Brandan Allen is none too pleased with the UFC rankings panel.

Brendan Allen

Allen is riding a seven-fight winning streak going into his UFC Paris fight with Nassourdine Imavov this Saturday. Ahead of the bout, Allen is ranked number eight on the official UFC middleweight rankings, while Imavov holds the number six spot.

Allen is puzzled by his position on the rankings given that Imavov has only racked up two straight victories. He is now going scorched earth on those who update the rankings.

RELATED: BRENDAN ALLEN TARGETING WINNER OF DRICUS DU PLESSIS VS. SEAN STRICKLAND 2 WITH UFC PARIS WIN: “I’VE CHECKED EVERY BOX”

Brendan Allen Rips UFC Rankings Panel

MMAFighting.com interviewed Brendan Allen ahead of UFC Paris. “All In” appears to be all out on the UFC rankings panel, and he did not hide his true feelings.

“Yeah, it’s crazy, man, I’m the only guy on the win streak that I’m on that falls places in the rankings,” Allen told MMA Fighting. “When guys above me are on losses or consecutive losses, I don’t even know. But I know there are losses — so it’s just whatever. Like, it’s kind of comical at this point.

“I don’t even know who’s on the board panel, but if anyone told me they were on the rankings [panel], I would never have a conversation with them, ever. I’d literally tell them go f*ck themselves.”

Allen has a chance to leave his doubters in the dust and improve his ranking in the process. If Allen defeat Imaov, he feels a UFC title opportunity would be justified. At the very least, one would think Allen could be due for a title eliminator with a win this weekend.

