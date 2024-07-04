Dricus du Plessis wants to see a title eliminator bout between Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker booked next
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis wants to see Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker square off in their next bout.
As we know, Dricus du Plessis is set to defend his UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. It will serve as the culmination of a long-running feud between the two, as du Plessis attempts to cement himself as the top guy at 185 pounds.
Of course, there are other contenders waiting around the corner. Two examples of that are Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker, both of whom are former champions. They are also both coming off the back of big wins in their last outings, with many believing they should be squaring off with one another.
As it turns out, Dricus is one of those people.
du Plessis wants Strickland/Whittaker
“People want to see me and Strickland do the rematch,” du Plessis explained when asked which man he’d rather rematch. “They make the most noise, the Strickland fans. Either one of them. At the end of the day, I’m here to fight the best guys. I’m here to do the biggest fights, the fights the fans want to see.
“In my opinion, how I see this playing out, you cannot not do the Whittaker vs. Strickland fight. I think that’s the fight that needs to happen. It’s just a fight that makes so much sense. that’s the fight on its own, you can main event it on any card. I honestly think that’s how it’s gonna play out.”
