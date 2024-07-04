Jamahal Hill says he holds no ill will towards Alex Pereira: “I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again”

By Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

Jamahal Hill has made it known that he has no ill will towards Alex Pereira ahead of a potential rematch in the future.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Back at UFC 300, Jamahal Hill challenged Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t go so well. He was finished off pretty quickly by ‘Poatan’, leaving Hill to go back to the drawing board and reflect on what went wrong. Of course, he’ll have to earn his way back to a title shot, but he feels pretty confident in his ability to do that.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill praises Alex Pereira for making “beautiful adjustments” in Jiri Prochazka rematch: “Absolutely dominant performance”

Based on some of the interactions they’ve had on social media, some have felt as if Jamahal has a personal issue with Pereira. However, in a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former champ decided to clear things up.

Hill clarifies Pereira stance

“People have this misconception that I hate Alex,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I continuously say it’s purely competition and competitively driven, alright?

“There were some statements and things said that I wanted to address,” he continued. “For one, was the statement of. ‘Oh, he said it was on sight. Whenever he saw him then he didn’t do it.’ Where did I say that? I have never said that. It’s strictly a professional thing. I made quite a bit of money fighting Alex the first time. I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again. Why would I risk that for a scrounge, a little scuffle at the P.I.?”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe there is a good chance we will see Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira fight in a rematch? If so, who would you favor to get the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

