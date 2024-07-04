Jamahal Hill says he holds no ill will towards Alex Pereira: “I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again”

Jamahal Hill has made it known that he has no ill will towards Alex Pereira ahead of a potential rematch in the future.

Back at UFC 300, Jamahal Hill challenged Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t go so well. He was finished off pretty quickly by ‘Poatan’, leaving Hill to go back to the drawing board and reflect on what went wrong. Of course, he’ll have to earn his way back to a title shot, but he feels pretty confident in his ability to do that.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill praises Alex Pereira for making “beautiful adjustments” in Jiri Prochazka rematch: “Absolutely dominant performance”

Based on some of the interactions they’ve had on social media, some have felt as if Jamahal has a personal issue with Pereira. However, in a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former champ decided to clear things up.