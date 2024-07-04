Joshua Pacio picks Jeremy Miado to beat Hiroba Minowa in pivotal strawweight showdown

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 4, 2024

Joshua Pacio feels Filipino compatriot Jeremy Miado has a fighting chance against Hiroba Minowa.

Joshua Pacio, MMA, UFC, ONE championship, Streaming this Week

Miado squares off against #4-ranked contender Minowa in a strawweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, July 5.

These two warriors are grappling with recent setbacks, each enduring a three-fight losing streak. Pacio believes this backdrop only intensifies their hunger to secure a crucial win.

“Both fighters face significant challenges going into this bout, driven by their hunger for victory. Anticipate a showdown where they put everything on the line,” he said.

The reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion anticipates a battle where Miado and Minowa will enter with meticulous game plans.

While Minowa has carved a path of success with his grappling expertise, Miado’s concussive striking remains his standout asset.

“Jeremy Miado possesses a powerful advantage of his own. He packs serious punch with his fists and is skilled in striking techniques. Underestimating Jeremy Miado would be a mistake you can’t afford to make when facing him. With one strike, he can send you to sleep,” Pacio said.

Pacio is keenly aware of the dynamics at play. He emphasizes the critical nature of every move in this matchup.

“Hiroba Minowa seems unlikely to engage in a striking battle with Jeremy Miado and will likely prioritize shooting for takedowns throughout the fight. I know Miado is aware of this, and without him telling me, he’s preparing hard to sharpen his takedown defense,” the Lions Nation MMA member said.

“If Miado manages to fend off Minowa’s takedowns and turns the fight into a striking battle, it could spell trouble for Minowa.

Joshua Pacio urges Jeremy Miado to keep fight standing

Representing the Philippines with pride, Joshua Pacio is fervently supportive of Jeremy Miado’s bid to triumph at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by Hiroba Minowa’s wrestling, “The Passion” underscores the pivotal role of executing game plans flawlessly in determining the outcome.

“Of course, I’m rooting for Jeremy Miado,” he said. “But objectively speaking, the fighter who strategically deploys their best weapons first is likely to win the match.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

