Sean Strickland dismisses possible Robert Whittaker clash after UFC Saudi Arabia: “I will wait”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has no plans to face Robert Whittaker as he waits for another title shot.

Strickland is fresh off a split decision victory over former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302 earlier this month. He got back in the win column after losing the middleweight title in his first defense at UFC 297.

Strickland and Whittaker are the next two middleweights in line for a shot at the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis, who defeated Strickland for the title, will face Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event in Perth.

After dismantling Costa and taking on a series of short-notice fights, Strickland wants the UFC to re-pay him in the form of an immediate title shot. Whittaker finished Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend, further complicating the middleweight title picture.

Anyone hoping for Strickland to face Whittaker in a possible No. 1 contender fight will have to dwindle those hopes.