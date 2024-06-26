Sean Strickland dismisses possible Robert Whittaker clash after UFC Saudi Arabia: “I will wait”
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has no plans to face Robert Whittaker as he waits for another title shot.
Strickland is fresh off a split decision victory over former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302 earlier this month. He got back in the win column after losing the middleweight title in his first defense at UFC 297.
Strickland and Whittaker are the next two middleweights in line for a shot at the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis, who defeated Strickland for the title, will face Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event in Perth.
After dismantling Costa and taking on a series of short-notice fights, Strickland wants the UFC to re-pay him in the form of an immediate title shot. Whittaker finished Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend, further complicating the middleweight title picture.
Anyone hoping for Strickland to face Whittaker in a possible No. 1 contender fight will have to dwindle those hopes.
Sean Strickland declines Robert Whittaker No. 1 contender fight
In a recent tweet, Strickland shut down the possibility of facing Whittaker next.
I keep getting asked to fight whittaker. I beat Izzy, the world knows I beat dricus.
Whittaker lost to both.
I am the number 1 contender, I defended that spot easily against Costa.
I will wait…..
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 25, 2024
Strickland and Whittaker are both hoping for rematches, regardless of the du Plessis vs. Adesanya result. Whittaker lost to du Plessis at UFC 290 by TKO and has two losses on his record against Adesanya.
Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when he dethroned Adesanya at UFC 293. He’s defeated the likes of Abus Magomedov, Nassourdine Imavov, and Jack Hermansson during his UFC tenure.
While a matchup with Whitaker makes sense for both sides, Strickland isn’t backing down from his holding pattern, and time will tell if his plan pays off.
