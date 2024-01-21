Dricus Du Plessis sends a message to his doubters following title win at UFC 297: “That makes you look like a dumbass!”

By Chris Taylor - January 21, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has sent a message to his doubters following his triumph over Sean Strickland at last night’s UFC 297 event.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 297, UFC

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) challenged Strickland (28-6 MMA) for the promotion’s undisputed middleweight world title in the headliner of last night’s pay-per-view event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The South African had entered his first career UFC title bout sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second round TKO victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in July.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland was returning to action for the first time since dethroning Israel Adesanya of the middleweight title in a shocking upset at UFC 293.

After a hard fought back and forth twenty-five-minute affair, it was Dricus Du Plessis who ultimately emerged victorious by way of split decision last night in Canada. It was a hotly debated outcome, but one that ‘DDP’ is confident was the right ruling.

The new UFC middleweight champion recently took to ‘X‘ where he thanked his fans, this while taking a shot at his doubters.

“History has been made! Thank you to everyone who believed in me and the incredible support. Those who didn’t… well that makes you look like a dumbass!”

As for what will come next for Dricus Du Plessis, the future remains uncertain. ‘DDP’ said he was willing to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 300, but ‘Stylebender’ reportedly won’t be ready in time for April’s historic event.

While many fight fans were hoping to see an immediate rematch booked between Strickland and Du Plessis, UFC CEO Dana White didn’t seem open to the idea.

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently took to social media and teased a possible return to middleweight, but it remains to be seen if the UFC is interested in booking a fight between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Stillknocks’.

