Ian Machado Garry takes aim at “amateurs” Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis following UFC 297: “If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire”

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has taken a shot at Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis following their UFC 297 showdown.

On Saturday night, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis went to war in the main event of UFC 297. They battled it out over the UFC middleweight championship, and in the end, it was DDP who had his hand raised as he became the new king at 185 pounds.

The win came via a split decision, highlighting just how tight the contest was. Many fans and pundits were quick to praise the guts and heart shown by both men, with the online scorecards being all over the place.

One man who was watching closely was none other than Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman, who has had quite the feud with Strickland over the course of the last few months, gave his thoughts on the bout in a reaction video.