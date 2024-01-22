Ian Machado Garry takes aim at “amateurs” Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis following UFC 297: “If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire”
UFC star Ian Machado Garry has taken a shot at Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis following their UFC 297 showdown.
On Saturday night, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis went to war in the main event of UFC 297. They battled it out over the UFC middleweight championship, and in the end, it was DDP who had his hand raised as he became the new king at 185 pounds.
The win came via a split decision, highlighting just how tight the contest was. Many fans and pundits were quick to praise the guts and heart shown by both men, with the online scorecards being all over the place.
RELATED: Joe Rogan reacts to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297
One man who was watching closely was none other than Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman, who has had quite the feud with Strickland over the course of the last few months, gave his thoughts on the bout in a reaction video.
Reaction: Strickland vs Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/eFQVSIy58O
— “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) January 21, 2024
Machado Garry hits out at Strickland and du Plessis
“Just sloppy boxing, look. Swinging. Look at this, the f***ing state of this. Zero technique, just slugging it out now. Oh my god, I feel like I’m watching two amateurs fight. Oh my god [laughs]. Jesus Christ. If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire.”
Machado Garry then reacted to the decision win for the South African.
“Yup. There you go. F*** you, Sean Strickland. Now that fight’s even more available.”
At some point in the future, it feels like Ian Machado Garry vs Sean Strickland is inevitable.
Do you expect to see Ian Machado Garry battle Sean Strickland at some point in the next few years? Who would win? Did you agree with the youngster’s thoughts on how the fight played out? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Ian Garry Sean Strickland UFC