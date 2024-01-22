Ian Machado Garry takes aim at “amateurs” Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis following UFC 297: “If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire”

By Harry Kettle - January 22, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has taken a shot at Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis following their UFC 297 showdown.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland

On Saturday night, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis went to war in the main event of UFC 297. They battled it out over the UFC middleweight championship, and in the end, it was DDP who had his hand raised as he became the new king at 185 pounds.

The win came via a split decision, highlighting just how tight the contest was. Many fans and pundits were quick to praise the guts and heart shown by both men, with the online scorecards being all over the place.

RELATED: Joe Rogan reacts to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297

One man who was watching closely was none other than Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman, who has had quite the feud with Strickland over the course of the last few months, gave his thoughts on the bout in a reaction video.

Machado Garry hits out at Strickland and du Plessis

“Just sloppy boxing, look. Swinging. Look at this, the f***ing state of this. Zero technique, just slugging it out now. Oh my god, I feel like I’m watching two amateurs fight. Oh my god [laughs]. Jesus Christ. If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire.”

Machado Garry then reacted to the decision win for the South African.

“Yup. There you go. F*** you, Sean Strickland. Now that fight’s even more available.”

At some point in the future, it feels like Ian Machado Garry vs Sean Strickland is inevitable.

Do you expect to see Ian Machado Garry battle Sean Strickland at some point in the next few years? Who would win? Did you agree with the youngster’s thoughts on how the fight played out? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Ian Garry Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 297, UFC

Dricus Du Plessis sends a message to his doubters following title win at UFC 297: "That makes you look like a dumbass!"

Chris Taylor - January 21, 2024
Movsar Evloev
UFC

Movsar Evloev eyes winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria UFC title fight: "There’s no way they don’t let me go for the title"

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Following his big UFC 297 victory over Arnold Allen, Movsar Evloev believes he’s done enough to receive a UFC featherweight title shot.

Raquel Pennington Julianna Pena
Raquel Pennington

UFC champion Raquel Pennington says Julianna Pena fight is 13 years in the making: "You get under my damn skin"

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Fresh off capturing UFC gold for the first time, Raquel Pennington wants to go toe-to-toe with Julianna Pena.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

REPORT | Israel Adesanya isn't ready to fight on UFC 300 card in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

It isn’t looking like Israel Adesanya will be featured on the UFC 300 card.

Dana White
Sean Strickland

UFC CEO Dana White blasts reporter for suggesting he gives a “long leash” to his fighters: “Free speech!”

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White put one reporter on blast over a question that was asked during the UFC 297 post-fight press conference.

Joe Rogan UFC

Joe Rogan reacts to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis responds to “see you soon” comment from Khamzat Chimaev: “Who takes that guy seriously anyway?”

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Newly-minted UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is not impressed by Khamzat Chimaev teasing a UFC 300 showdown for the 185-pound gold.

Frankie Edgar
UFC

Pro fighters react after Frankie Edgar is announced for the UFC Hall of Fame

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Frankie Edgar has gotten his due after it was announced that he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Neil Magny, Mike Malott, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

Mike Malott issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC fighter Mike Malott has issued a statement following his dramatic loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297.

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297, UFC, Results
Dana White

Dana White takes aim at Movsar Evloev’s UFC 297 win over Arnold Allen: “The least fun fight anybody’s ever seen”

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has taken aim at Movsar Evloev’s unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 297.