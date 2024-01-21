REPORT | Israel Adesanya isn’t ready to fight on UFC 300 card in Las Vegas

It isn’t looking like Israel Adesanya will be featured on the UFC 300 card.

Fight fans are eagerly anticipating the historic event, which is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13. While the card is shaping up quite nicely with some marquee fights, many believe the missing ingredient is a strong main event.

Following Dricus Du Plessis’ UFC Middleweight Championship win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297, some speculated that the UFC 300 headliner could be DDP vs. Adesanya. While most fans agreed it would be a great way to close out UFC 300, it isn’t looking likely at the moment.

