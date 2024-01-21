REPORT | Israel Adesanya isn’t ready to fight on UFC 300 card in Las Vegas
It isn’t looking like Israel Adesanya will be featured on the UFC 300 card.
Fight fans are eagerly anticipating the historic event, which is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13. While the card is shaping up quite nicely with some marquee fights, many believe the missing ingredient is a strong main event.
Following Dricus Du Plessis’ UFC Middleweight Championship win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297, some speculated that the UFC 300 headliner could be DDP vs. Adesanya. While most fans agreed it would be a great way to close out UFC 300, it isn’t looking likely at the moment.
UFC 300 Status For Israel Adesanya Not Looking Good
During a post-UFC 297 edition of “The Ringer MMA Show,” Ariel Helwani revealed he’s been told Israel Adesanya isn’t likely to make the walk for a showdown with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 300 (via MMAMania).
“I’ve inquired multiple times about Izzy leading up to all this,” Helwani said. “And I’m repeatedly told ‘Not ready to go at UFC 300’ … Maybe the UFC now says ‘All right, how do we make this right, how do we get you to come fight at UFC 300?’ I don’t know.”
It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC tries to expedite the process in bringing “Izzy” out of his hiatus. In early January, “The Last Stylebender” revealed to Combat TV that he’s recovering from an undisclosed injury. Adesanya said he hoped to get back to full-time training at the end of February, but even that time frame isn’t a lock.
UFC boss Dana White has told media members that a main event for the UFC 300 card will be revealed soon. Keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage, as we’ll get you up to speed once the headliner is revealed.
