REPORT | Israel Adesanya isn’t ready to fight on UFC 300 card in Las Vegas

By Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

It isn’t looking like Israel Adesanya will be featured on the UFC 300 card.

Israel Adesanya

Fight fans are eagerly anticipating the historic event, which is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13. While the card is shaping up quite nicely with some marquee fights, many believe the missing ingredient is a strong main event.

Following Dricus Du Plessis’ UFC Middleweight Championship win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297, some speculated that the UFC 300 headliner could be DDP vs. Adesanya. While most fans agreed it would be a great way to close out UFC 300, it isn’t looking likely at the moment.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA RESPONDS TO CALLOUT FROM UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION DRICUS DU PLESSIS: “THIS ARC IN MY STORY WAS WRITTEN LONG AGO”

UFC 300 Status For Israel Adesanya Not Looking Good

During a post-UFC 297 edition of “The Ringer MMA Show,” Ariel Helwani revealed he’s been told Israel Adesanya isn’t likely to make the walk for a showdown with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 300 (via MMAMania).

“I’ve inquired multiple times about Izzy leading up to all this,” Helwani said. “And I’m repeatedly told ‘Not ready to go at UFC 300’ … Maybe the UFC now says ‘All right, how do we make this right, how do we get you to come fight at UFC 300?’ I don’t know.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC tries to expedite the process in bringing “Izzy” out of his hiatus. In early January, “The Last Stylebender” revealed to Combat TV that he’s recovering from an undisclosed injury. Adesanya said he hoped to get back to full-time training at the end of February, but even that time frame isn’t a lock.

UFC boss Dana White has told media members that a main event for the UFC 300 card will be revealed soon. Keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage, as we’ll get you up to speed once the headliner is revealed.

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White blasts reporter for suggesting he gives a “long leash” to his fighters: “Free speech!”

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024
Joe Rogan UFC
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reacts to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wasn’t at the booth for UFC 297, but he definitely was paying attention to the main event.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis responds to “see you soon” comment from Khamzat Chimaev: “Who takes that guy seriously anyway?”

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Newly-minted UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is not impressed by Khamzat Chimaev teasing a UFC 300 showdown for the 185-pound gold.

Frankie Edgar
UFC

Pro fighters react after Frankie Edgar is announced for the UFC Hall of Fame

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Frankie Edgar has gotten his due after it was announced that he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Neil Magny, Mike Malott, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

Mike Malott issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC fighter Mike Malott has issued a statement following his dramatic loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297.

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297, UFC, Results

Dana White takes aim at Movsar Evloev’s UFC 297 win over Arnold Allen: “The least fun fight anybody’s ever seen”

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024
Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis says callout of Israel Adesanya is nothing personal: “UFC 300 sounds amazing”

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has made it clear that there’s nothing personal behind his callout of Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya responds to callout from UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis: “This arc in my story was written long ago”

Chris Taylor - January 21, 2024

Israel Adesanya has responded after being called out by newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland issues statement following UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis: "I thought we got the job done"

Jeffrey Walter - January 21, 2024

Sean Strickland has issued a statement following his UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC, June
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor is not fighting in June: "When Conor's ready to fight, you know we'll announce it"

Jeffrey Walter - January 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has refuted Conor McGregor’s recent announcement that he will be fighting on June 29th.