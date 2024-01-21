Movsar Evloev eyes winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria UFC title fight: “There’s no way they don’t let me go for the title”

Movsar Evloev Looking For UFC Championship Fight

During the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, Movsar Evloev said that he thinks his resume speaks for itself when it comes to whether or not he’s earned a title shot (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s not about finishing somebody or something else,” Evloev said at his UFC 297 post-fight news conference. “I’m 18-0 – that’s no joke. Even if I had no finishes, with 15-0 I beat everybody and everyone knows. Because I’m still undefeated, there’s no way they don’t let me go for the title. (But) if I need to beat somebody else, just give it to me.”

Evloev then discussed the UFC 298 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski’s featherweight title will be on the line. Evloev wouldn’t mind fighting either of them for UFC gold.

“He’s still tough, and it’s not about Ilia – he’s still tough, too,” Evloev said when asked for his prediction of Volkanovski vs. Topuria. “He’s undefeated. Of course (Topuria) has a chance for victory, but my favorite is still Alex. But for me, maybe it’s better for Ilia to win because we have a backstory and for me, it’s good to take a title shot and fight him for once.”

While Evloev is on a roll, he doesn’t appear to have high praise from UFC CEO Dana White. We’ll see if the UFC brass has title fight plans for Evloev in the near future.