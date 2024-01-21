Dana White reacts to the UFC 297 main event, says he scored the fight 3-2 for Sean Strickland

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his thoughts on tonight’s UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland (28-6 MMA) was looking to defend the UFC middleweight title for the first time when he collided with Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Toronto.

“Tarzan’ had of course captured the 185lbs gold last September at UFC 293, scoring a stunning upset over Israel Adesanya.

As for Dricus Du Plessis, the South African powerhouse entered his first career UFC title bout sporting an eight-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

Dana White was cage side to watch the highly anticipated middleweight title fight unfold, and as promised, it was a violent affair. Sean Strickland got off to a fast start, busting up the left eye of the challenger thanks to his lightning quick jab. However, Dricus Du Plessis would begin to turn the tide in rounds two and three, before having a dominant fourth round to his credit. However, Strickland ultimately stormed back in round five, and when the final horn sounded, many fans and fighters were torn on who deserved to walk away with the belt.

Like the rest of us, the judges were split with their decision making, with two scoring the bout for Dricus Du Plessis and one giving the fight in favor of Sean Strickland.

During the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked who he thought won tonight’s middleweight headliner.

“Dana White says that he had scored the fight 3-2 for Strickland, but some people that he was sitting with had it scored the other way.” – Aaron Bronsteter on ‘X‘.

Despite Dana White not scoring the fight in favor of Du Plessis, he did not appear interested in booking an immediate rematch between the South African and Strickland. Instead, the UFC CEO plans to book ‘DDP’ in a highly anticipated grudge match with former title holder Israel Adesanya.