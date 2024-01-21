Dana White reacts to the UFC 297 main event, says he scored the fight 3-2 for Sean Strickland

By Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his thoughts on tonight’s UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC

Strickland (28-6 MMA) was looking to defend the UFC middleweight title for the first time when he collided with Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Toronto.

“Tarzan’ had of course captured the 185lbs gold last September at UFC 293, scoring a stunning upset over Israel Adesanya.

As for Dricus Du Plessis, the South African powerhouse entered his first career UFC title bout sporting an eight-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

Dana White was cage side to watch the highly anticipated middleweight title fight unfold, and as promised, it was a violent affair. Sean Strickland got off to a fast start, busting up the left eye of the challenger thanks to his lightning quick jab. However, Dricus Du Plessis would begin to turn the tide in rounds two and three, before having a dominant fourth round to his credit. However, Strickland ultimately stormed back in round five, and when the final horn sounded, many fans and fighters were torn on who deserved to walk away with the belt.

Like the rest of us, the judges were split with their decision making, with two scoring the bout for Dricus Du Plessis and one giving the fight in favor of Sean Strickland.

During the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked who he thought won tonight’s middleweight headliner.

“Dana White says that he had scored the fight 3-2 for Strickland, but some people that he was sitting with had it scored the other way.” – Aaron Bronsteter on ‘X‘.

Despite Dana White not scoring the fight in favor of Du Plessis, he did not appear interested in booking an immediate rematch between the South African and Strickland. Instead, the UFC CEO plans to book ‘DDP’ in a highly anticipated grudge match with former title holder Israel Adesanya.

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

Related

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, Bonus, UFC

UFC 297 Bonus Report: Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland take home 'FOTN'

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Sean Strickland

Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis dethrones Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Dricus Du Plessis challenging Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 297 Results: Dricus Du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 297 results, including the middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Raquel Pennington, Mayra Bueno Silva, UFC 297, Results, Pros react
Raquel Pennington

Pros react after Raquel Pennington defeats to Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington.

Raquel Pennington, Mayra Bueno Silva, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Raquel Pennington

UFC 297 Results: Raquel Pennington defeats Mayra Bueno Silva (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 297 results, including the co-main event title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Neil Magny, Mike Malott, UFC 297, Results, UFC

UFC 297 Results: Neil Magny TKO's Mike Malott in Round 3 (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024
Movsar Evloev, UFC 297, UFC, Results
Movsar Evloev

Pros react after Movsar Evloev defeats Arnold Allen at UFC 297

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 main card kicked off with a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen.

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297
Movsar Evloev

UFC 297 Results: Movsar Evloev defeats Arnold Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 297 results, including the featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, Results
Sean Strickland

UFC 297: 'Strickland vs. Du Plessis' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

The Octagon returns to Toronto for tonight’s UFC 297 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler: "We'll see"

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler in his Octagon return.