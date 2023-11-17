Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya “deserves” some time off, but advises against a lengthy hiatus

By Susan Cox - November 17, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya ‘deserves’ some time off, but advises against a lengthy hiatus.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA), a former two-time middleweight champion, suffered his third career loss this past September at UF 293 when Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) defeated him by unanimous decision. Strickland emerged as the new UFC middleweight champion.

Following the loss, the 34 year old Adesanya has been somewhat quiet, maintaining he’ll take some time off, heal himself and possibly make his return to the Octagon in 2027.

Speaking to ‘The Mac Life’, when asked about his return to fighting, Adesanya responded:

“2027. 2027. Look for the return. I’ll see you then.”

2027 is a long ways away – and ‘The Last Stylebender’ would be 38 by then. It’s hard to say if Adesanya was serious or not about such a long hiatus.

Speaking with James Lynch for MyMMANews, Du Plessis spoke about his rival, Adesanya:

“The man was active. That’s one thing we can say about Adesanya as a champion. He showed up. He didn’t shy away from fights. He fought everybody, some people twice. He was very active as a champion.”

Continuing, Dricus Du Plessis said that while time away may be good for Israel Adesanya, he shouldn’t wait to long to get back in the game:

“I think he deserves some time away from the sport. He said 2027. If he comes back in 2027, he’s gonna get hurt. He shouldn’t do that, but taking some time off, maybe taking a year off, that would be good for him. I think he earned that. I think as one of the best to ever do it in the Middleweight division he deserves to take some time off and right now, as a person, I do not like Adesanya for obvious reasons. As a fighter, as a martial artist to another martial artist, a guy that I know also embodies the martial artist way, he needs to stay strong right now. He can’t lose it. You can’t lose it outside of the ring.”

As for Dricus Du Plessis, he’ll be getting his own shot at the middleweight title when he challenges Sean Strickland at UFC 297 on Saturday January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Do you think Adesanya will take such a long break from MMA? Do you believe Du Plessis can defeat Strickland in the new year?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Julie Kedzie

Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie plans to donate her brain to science after experiencing CTE symptoms

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira believes Israel Adesanya will seek “easier guys” instead of trilogy with Alex Pereira: “Poor guy”

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Glover Teixeira has explained why he doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya will seek out a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Max Holloway

Aljamain Sterling aims to return at UFC 299, hints at Max Holloway fight

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has hinted at making his featherweight debut against Max Holloway.

Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis discusses his upcoming title fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 297: "No way it reaches championship rounds"

Andrew Whitelaw - November 16, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is expecting fireworks when he challenges Sean Strickland for the middleweight title at UFC 297.

Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady believes he beats Belal Muhammad nine times out 10, despite TKO loss last year

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Sean Brady thinks he would beat Belal Muhammad if they were to fight again.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev

Manager reveals Khamzat Chimaev wasn't even discussed for Sean Strickland to fight at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023
Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor still eyeing future fourth fight with Dustin Poirier: "It's a must"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor still has his eyes on Dustin Poirier.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 slated for UFC Fight Night on January 13th

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will get to settle business next year.

Chael Sonnen getting a tattoo
Chael Sonnen

WATCH | Anderson Silva watches Chael Sonnen get portrait tattoo after losing bet

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

Fans now know why Chael Sonnen has a tattoo of UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Jordan Leavitt
UFC

Jordan Leavitt reveals that wife's pregnancy could force him to pull out of UFC Vegas 82: "I'm sorry, I'm not going"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt might not be fighting Chase Hooper after all.