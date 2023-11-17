Bellator 301: ‘Amosov vs. Jackson’ Live Results And Highlights

Now that all 32 fighters have weighed in, Bellator 301 is official for tonight at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The final MMA event in the history of Showtime Sports features two title fights plus a highly-anticipated lightweight Grand Prix semifinal bout.

The Bellator 301 main event pits Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson for the Bellator welterweight strap. In contrast, the co-main event between Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix will make the winner the undisputed bantamweight champion.

The card also features Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabily in the lightweight semifinal. However, it is unknown where the winner goes from here, with Brent Primus being reinserted into the tournament amid Usman Nurmagomedov’s failed drug test.

Bellator 301 sees a feud reignited when former interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots looks to make it two-straight against Danny Sabatello and the return of A.J. McKee, the former Bellator featherweight champion, against Sidney Outlaw in a lightweight contest.

Check out the lineup below, courtesy of Bellator, along with times and how to watch it unfold.

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT)

5×5 Welterweight World Title Bout: C Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) vs. #2 Jason Jackson (16-4)

Official result:

5×5 Bantamweight World Title Unification Main Event: C Sergio Pettis (23-5) vs. IC Patchy Mix (18-1)

Official result:

3×5 Bantamweight Main Card Bout: #2 Raufeon Stots (19-2) vs. #6-Danny Sabatello (14-3)

Official result:

3×5 Lightweight Bout: #6 AJ McKee (20-1) vs. #5 Sidney Outlaw (17-5)

Official result:

5×5 Lightweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final: #1 Patricky Pitbull (25-11) vs. #2 Alexander Shabliy (23-3)

Official result:

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator YouTube, Pluto TV, Showtime Sports’ YouTube channel, 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT)

3×5 Heavyweight Bout: #6 Tyrell Fortune (13-3, 1 NC) vs. #7 Marcelo Golm (10-4)

Official result:

3×5 Flyweight Bout: #5 Sumiko Inaba (6-0) vs. #6 Denise Kielholtz (7-5)

Official result:

3×5 Featherweight Bout: #6 Timur Khizriev (13-0) vs. #7 Justin Gonzales (14-2)

Official result:

3×5 Lightweight Bout: #10 Archie Colgan (8-0) vs. Pieter Buist (17-7)

Official result:

3×5 Flyweight Bout: Keri Taylor Melendez (5-0) vs. Sabriye Sengul (3-3)

Official result:

3×5 Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (13-2-1) vs. Richard Palencia (10-1)

Official result:

3×5 Welterweight Bout: Ramazan Kuramagomedov (11-0) vs. Randall Wallace (20-9-1)

Official result:

3×5 160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Islam Mamedov (22-3-1) vs. Killys Mota (15-3)

Official result:

3×5 Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (7-2) vs. Jefferson Pontes (6-0)

Official result:

3×5 Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (11-5) vs. Tim Wilde (16-4-1)

Official result:

3×5 Featherweight Bout: Yves Landu (19-9) vs. Isao Kobayashi (27-5-2)

Official result:

