Sean Strickland discusses his upcoming UFC 297 opponent Dricus Du Plessis: “I’m a million times better than him”

Sean Strickland is discussing his upcoming UFC 297 opponent Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297 will take place on Saturday, January 20th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title fight between current champion Strickland (28-5 MMA) and Du Plessis (20-2 MMA).

Strickland, speaking on YouTube, shared his thoughts on ‘Stillknocks’:

“I think Dricus is like so awkward he’s good. Where it’s like, you know, I’m a million times better than him, I spar guys he’s fought, I know who he is. But he’s so awkward he’s good. It’s gonna be a f**king war. He’ll be a tougher fight than Chimaev. Chimaev, he doesn’t f**king deserve it. We all know that. The only reason why Chimaev gets that shot is because he sells a lot of tickets. That’s it.”

Du Plessis, is currently ranked No.2 in the middleweight rankings. It was originally thought that Khamzat Chimaev would get the nod for the title fight after he defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) this past October at UFC 294.

Continuing, Sean Strickland said (h/t MMAFighting):

“At the end of the day, man, I’m happy with Dricus. It’s gonna be a hell of a fight, and I’m just happy the UFC is doing the right thing. He’s next in line, he f**king deserves it. They’ve been doing a lot of f**kery lately with rankings and bulls**t. Just f**king wrong, man. We need to go back to a professional sport where rankings matter because as of now, rankings mean f**k-all s**t.”

Strickland has voiced his opinion before that Chimaev has not earned nor is worthy of a shot at the title.

For now, ‘Borz‘ will be on the sidelines waiting to see the results of the Strickland vs. Du Plessis title fight this coming January.

