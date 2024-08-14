Dricus du Plessis responds to bizarre Israel Adesanya tweet comparing male genitalia

By Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis raised his eyebrows at Israel Adesanya’s questionable pre-fight mental warfare.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Du Plessis will make his first middleweight title defense against Adesanya this Saturday at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. He returns to the Octagon after earning the belt by defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 back in January.

Adesanya returns to the cage after nearly a full year away from the Octagon, stemming from his loss to Strickland at UFC 293. Ahead of UFC 305, bad blood has boiled between himself and du Plessis.

UFC 305 fight week is underway in Perth, and the pre-fight mental warfare between the two sides has intensified ahead of fight night. But, things took a strange turn on social media on Tuesday.

Adesanya took an unusual approach to pre-fight trash talk, which you can view below.

“Good morning everyone, except DDP,” Adesanya tweeted Tuesday.

Dricus du Plessis cringes at Israel Adesanya’s genitalia comparisons

During a recent interview with Full Send MMA, du Plessis responded to Adesanya’s tweet.

“Oh wow, okay, well ‘Woof, woof’,” du Plessis said. “What a weird thing to do! I’ll just ask him ‘What’s that out?’. Was he talking about size? Take it as you may [LAUGHS].”

Du Plessis could potentially bring up the odd social media post during the UFC 305 pre-fight press conference. It’s expected to be another entertaining verbal back-and-forth between the two top middleweights.

Du Plessis is entering enemy territory against Adesanya, who will likely have a large, vocal fanbase in Perth. But, he seems undeterred by the potentially hostile environment he’s in this week.

Du Plessis’ rise to the UFC middleweight title included recent wins over Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Darren Till. His victory over Whittaker at UFC 290 preceded a heated altercation with Adesanya in the middle of the Octagon.

If du Plessis defeats Adesanya this weekend, he’ll firmly rein in a new era in the UFC middleweight division and get the last laugh against Adesanya after their odd back-and-forths.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC UFC 305

Related

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessia

UFC 305 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Dricus Du Plessis Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen cautions Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya: “He does his finest work when it’s personal”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Chael Sonnen is cautioning Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya.

Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying “terrible injuries” for years: “Dricus is in for a rude awakening”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Dan Hooker is claiming that Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying ‘terrible injuries’ for years.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “To war!”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Sean Strickland is reacting to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Dana White and UFC 300
Muhammad Mokaev

UFC CEO Dana White responds to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight: “You put yourself in this position”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to Muhammad Mokaev’s offer for one free fight.

Israel Adesanya

Tom Aspinall shares high praise for Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305: “I have learned a lot just from watching him”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024
Robert Whittaker
UFC

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker shares timeline for eventual MMA retirement: “Have a solid crack at something else”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

UFC icon Robert Whittaker has shared his timeline for an eventual retirement from mixed martial arts.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Photo | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya get custom shorts for UFC 305 title fight

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have both received custom shorts for their upcoming UFC 305 title showdown.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Conor McGregor responds after UFC CEO Dana White says he won't be fighting in 2024: "Come on now, what’s this?"

Jeffrey Walter - August 13, 2024

Conor McGregor has responded after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he won’t be fighting for the promotion in 2024.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya vows to "make it look easy" against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes he will reclaim the middleweight title with ease at UFC 305.