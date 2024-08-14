Dricus du Plessis responds to bizarre Israel Adesanya tweet comparing male genitalia

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis raised his eyebrows at Israel Adesanya’s questionable pre-fight mental warfare.

Du Plessis will make his first middleweight title defense against Adesanya this Saturday at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. He returns to the Octagon after earning the belt by defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 back in January.

Adesanya returns to the cage after nearly a full year away from the Octagon, stemming from his loss to Strickland at UFC 293. Ahead of UFC 305, bad blood has boiled between himself and du Plessis.

UFC 305 fight week is underway in Perth, and the pre-fight mental warfare between the two sides has intensified ahead of fight night. But, things took a strange turn on social media on Tuesday.

Adesanya took an unusual approach to pre-fight trash talk, which you can view below.

Good morning everyone, except DDP. pic.twitter.com/yW3qrGik3d — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 14, 2024

“Good morning everyone, except DDP,” Adesanya tweeted Tuesday.