Tom Aspinall shares high praise for Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305: “I have learned a lot just from watching him”
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has shared high praise for Israel Adesanya heading into UFC 305.
This weekend, Israel Adesanya will try and become a three-time UFC champion. He will do so when he challenges Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. As we know, ‘Stylebender’ and du Plessis have had quite the feud over the course of the last year or so.
Now, they’ll finally get the chance to settle the score inside the Octagon. Adesanya will attempt to get back to winning ways after losing the strap to Sean Strickland almost a year ago.
Another man who holds gold in the UFC is Tom Aspinall. During a recent preview for the bout, he explained why he likes Israel’s style so much.
Aspinall praises Adesanya
“Israel Adesanya, such contrasting styles and by the way, if you’re not an Izzy fan, what are you?” Aspinall said. “I mean, the guy’s an absolute technician. The thing with Izzy is the styles are so different, they’re on different universes, you know what I mean? They’re never mind a different spectrum. The way that Izzy fights is he has his hands low a bit, and he will constantly keep you guessing. But because he’s so long—6’4” at middleweight is so tall for a middleweight—he’ll do this kind of stuff a lot. He’s so good with his kicks; he fakes with the legs as well, so he’ll be doing a lot of this, then he’ll be coming up.
We’ve seen him with his chopping leg kicks, we’ve seen him with the high kicks. He’s just so long, and he reads the fight so well. He’s had so many fights now as well. I’ve learned a lot just from watching him, do you know what I mean?”
Quotes via MMA News
Who are you backing in this weekend’s main event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Israel Adesanya Tom Aspinall UFC