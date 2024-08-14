Tom Aspinall shares high praise for Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305: “I have learned a lot just from watching him”

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has shared high praise for Israel Adesanya heading into UFC 305.

This weekend, Israel Adesanya will try and become a three-time UFC champion. He will do so when he challenges Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. As we know, ‘Stylebender’ and du Plessis have had quite the feud over the course of the last year or so.

Now, they’ll finally get the chance to settle the score inside the Octagon. Adesanya will attempt to get back to winning ways after losing the strap to Sean Strickland almost a year ago.

Another man who holds gold in the UFC is Tom Aspinall. During a recent preview for the bout, he explained why he likes Israel’s style so much.