Sean Strickland blasts Islam Makhachev over middleweight talk: ‘Go back to f***ing Dagestan’

Sean Strickland Warns Islam Makhachev

During an interview with Helen Yee, Sean Strickland was asked about Islam Makhachev possibly testing the waters at 185 pounds one day. Simply put, Strickland believes the middleweights are too big for Makhachev.

“You’re a little man, bro,” Strickland said. “You ain’t gonna wrestle me, dog … It ain’t gonna happen. Go back to f*cking [Dagestan].”

Strickland certainly knows a thing or two about being on top as a middleweight. He will be attempting to secure his second UFC title in the weight class when he enters his rematch with Dricus du Plessis on February 8th. Du Plessis defeated Strickland for the gold back in early 2024 in a thrilling five-round war via split decision. The two will trade leather once again in the main event of UFC 312, which will be held inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

As for Makhachev, his next challenger at lightweight isn’t known at this time. Makhachev was originally scheduled to clash with Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch at UFC 311, but Renato Moicano stepped in when “Akhalkalakets” suffered an injury just before fight night. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that Tsarukyan will need to have another fight before getting a title opportunity now.

Some believe that Tsarukyan should face Makhachev next, as he’s widely viewed as being the toughest fight for the 155-pound ruler at the moment. Others say that White is justified in his decision given that Tsarukyan couldn’t fight on the contracted date he agreed to.

