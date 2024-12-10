Kamaru Usman slams Ian Machado Garry for ducking accusations: “Who the f*** is that guy for me to be a late replacement for?”

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman isn’t happy with recent comments made by top welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry.

For the longest time now, Kamaru Usman has served as one of the biggest names in the welterweight division. Once upon a time, he was one of the most notable stars in the entire sport of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry unleashes brutal rant on Kamaru Usman: ‘Where it matters between the legs, he’s a little man’

Alas, in the present day, his stock has dropped after losing his belt and also losing to Khamzat Chimaev. Because of his inactivity, too, some have been left to wonder whether or not he’ll ever get back to where he was once.

It’s also allowed a lot of other fighters to shine at 170 pounds. That includes Ian Machado Garry, who hasn’t been afraid to poke fun at Usman for, in his mind, “ducking” a few challenges as of late.

In the following response, Usman made it crystal clear where he stands.