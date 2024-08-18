Jake Peacock returns to action against Shinji Suzuki at ONE 169

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2024

The highly anticipated ONE 169: Atlanta event has bolstered its talent-filled lineup with the addition of Muay Thai rising star Jake Peacock.

Jake Peacock

On the card, the Canadian-British striker reports for duty against Shinji Suzuki in a bantamweight tilt at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 8.

The 31-year-old’s story is one of inspiration and defying the odds. Born without a right forearm, he has never let his limb difference hinder his pursuit of greatness in the world of combat sports.

Instead, he has turned his unique circumstance into a source of strength. He uses his relentless work ethic and determination to rise through the ranks.

First, he dominated the Canadian Muay Thai scene. Then he earned a guaranteed contract with ONE Championship by winning the Road to ONE: Canada tournament.

His promotional debut in April came with significant fanfare, and he did not disappoint. Taking on Kohei Shinjo, Peacock delivered a masterclass in striking to cruise to a clear-cut decision victory.

For Peacock’s sophomore appearance under the organization’s banner, the stakes have never been higher. He faces what many consider the toughest test of his career.

Shinji Suzuki looks to disrupt Jake Peacock’s momentum

Jake Peacock’s opponent — Shinji Suzuki — is a master technician with a sharp fight IQ and a formidable boxing game.

The Japanese dynamo is riding high after his first victory on the global stage, a decision win over former ONE World Title challenger Han Zi Hao this past March.

Suzuki wants to make it two in a row as he performs in front of the American audience for the first time.

However, Peacock is not one to be underestimated. With his relentless work ethic and momentum from his triumphant debut, he’s on a mission to continue his ascent through the stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Certainly, a victory over Suzuki would further solidify his place among the elite.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

