Jake Peacock returns to action against Shinji Suzuki at ONE 169

The highly anticipated ONE 169: Atlanta event has bolstered its talent-filled lineup with the addition of Muay Thai rising star Jake Peacock.

On the card, the Canadian-British striker reports for duty against Shinji Suzuki in a bantamweight tilt at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 8.

The 31-year-old’s story is one of inspiration and defying the odds. Born without a right forearm, he has never let his limb difference hinder his pursuit of greatness in the world of combat sports.

Instead, he has turned his unique circumstance into a source of strength. He uses his relentless work ethic and determination to rise through the ranks.

First, he dominated the Canadian Muay Thai scene. Then he earned a guaranteed contract with ONE Championship by winning the Road to ONE: Canada tournament.

His promotional debut in April came with significant fanfare, and he did not disappoint. Taking on Kohei Shinjo, Peacock delivered a masterclass in striking to cruise to a clear-cut decision victory.

For Peacock’s sophomore appearance under the organization’s banner, the stakes have never been higher. He faces what many consider the toughest test of his career.