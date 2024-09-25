Dricus Du Plessis exposes poor analysis of his fighting style: “What are you talking about?”

Dricus Du Plessis Calls Out Phony Experts

Speaking to Shak MMA, Dricus Du Plessis discussed just how badly people butcher their analysis of his fighting style (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I think the biggest misconception, and it is changing, it should be, because, in the beginning, people were like, ‘This guy is just falling around, throwing shots, sloppy’. And now, people are going, ‘Look how he’s stepping in with his foot’.

“People are breaking down my style, and saying how smart it is. And a lot of those things, I go, ‘What are you talking about’? I don’t even think about that.

“People are going, ‘Look at his plan, he steps inside with his foot and then outside’. And I go, ‘What? No’. They try to scientifically break this down and going how technical it is; it’s not at all, it’s a fight.”

Du Plessis is waiting to hear from the UFC brass on his next 185-pound title defense. A rematch with Sean Strickland or the winner of Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev appear to be the two most viable options.

Strickland has said he’d rather wait for his title rematch given how close his championship loss to “DDP” was.