Dricus Du Plessis exposes poor analysis of his fighting style: “What are you talking about?”
Dricus Du Plessis is puzzled by all the bad takes on his fighting style.
Du Plessis has solidified himself as the king of the middleweight division. He’s defeated the likes of Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Sean Strickland. He’s the UFC middleweight champion with one successful title defense on his resume.
Many MMA fans have looked at Du Plessis’ fighting style as unconventional and awkward. “Stillknocks” has seen some recent breakdowns of his strategy, and he’s baffled at just how wrong the pretend experts are.
RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS RAGES AT ALEX PEREIRA FOR CALLING HIM A “SCARED CLOWN” OVER FIGHT TALKS
Dricus Du Plessis Calls Out Phony Experts
Speaking to Shak MMA, Dricus Du Plessis discussed just how badly people butcher their analysis of his fighting style (h/t Bloody Elbow).
“I think the biggest misconception, and it is changing, it should be, because, in the beginning, people were like, ‘This guy is just falling around, throwing shots, sloppy’. And now, people are going, ‘Look how he’s stepping in with his foot’.
“People are breaking down my style, and saying how smart it is. And a lot of those things, I go, ‘What are you talking about’? I don’t even think about that.
“People are going, ‘Look at his plan, he steps inside with his foot and then outside’. And I go, ‘What? No’. They try to scientifically break this down and going how technical it is; it’s not at all, it’s a fight.”
Du Plessis is waiting to hear from the UFC brass on his next 185-pound title defense. A rematch with Sean Strickland or the winner of Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev appear to be the two most viable options.
Strickland has said he’d rather wait for his title rematch given how close his championship loss to “DDP” was.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis UFC