Michael Bisping wonders how Renato Moicano will handle hostile UFC Paris fans

By Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Michael Bisping believes Renato Moicano is stepping into the lion’s den when he meets Benoit Saint Denis in enemy territory.

Renato Moicano

Moicano and Saint Denis will collide this Saturday at a UFC Paris event. The fight will be held inside the Accor Arena. This is a big opportunity for “Money” Moicano to extend his winning streak to four and emerge as a true contender at 155 pounds. As for Saint Denis, he’ll want to make a statement coming off a second-round knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

Bisping is excited ahead of fight night, but he’s unsure Moicano knows what he’s walking into.

Michael Bisping Doesn’t Know How Renato Moicano Will Handle Benoit Saint Denis In Hostile Environment

During an interview with TNT Sports, Michael Bisping said Renato Moicano can count on the fans in Paris going berserk for their fighter. He wonders if “Money” can block out the noise (via MMAJunkie.com).

“In steps the opponent, Renato ‘Money’ Moicano, a man that is also slowly doing his own thing, becoming a star in the lightweight division, as well, which isn’t an easy thing to do because it is so stacked. Benoit Saint Denis is going to be extra violent because he’s in Paris, he’s going to have that crazy crowd going absolutely mental. Renato Moicano, even though he’s really good, and he’s really skilled, and he’s got great jiu-jitsu, and he’s very confident, and he’s good with the fists, has got no idea what he is stepping into. He’s flying into enemy territory, and I’m telling you I cannot wait for this.”

The winner of this one figures to be pushed further up the lightweight ladder. Fresh contenders such as Arman Tsarukyan are starting to emerge. Moicano and Saint Denis hope to prove they are on that level right now.

BJPenn.com will be providing coverage of UFC Paris this weekend. Be sure to peep our homepage for results and video highlights.

Michael Bisping Renato Moicano UFC

