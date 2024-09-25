Max Holloway reveals if preparation for Ilia Topuria is different from Justin Gaethje fight

Max Holloway on Prep Changes for Ilia Topuria Fight

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Max Holloway admitted that Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje are two vastly different fighters. With that said, the prep work isn’t a drastic change (via MMAFighting.com).

“It’s MMA. Every guy, every opponent is different,” Holloway said. “Is Ilia different from Gaethje? Yes. Is the training for Gaethje versus Ilia different? Yes. But it’s the same. It’s MMA. It’s what we do. I fight a certain style, I fight a certain way. Opponents change but we try to stay the same… It’s MMA. You’re going to have to make shifts, especially when certain guys you’re fighting. Are Gaethje and Ilia the same opponent? No. Very different guys, very different approaches we’re going to use.”

Holloway went on to say that he learned a lot from Topuria’s knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway said the fight made him take concussions more seriously. He knew the chatter about Volkanovski returning to the Octagon too soon after being stopped via head kick by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest UFC 308 coverage.