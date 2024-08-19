Dricus du Plessis explains why he gifted Israel Adesanya a jacket after UFC 305 title fight: “A token of appreciation”

du Plessis shows respect to Adesanya

“At the end of the day, what I said was never to challenge Israel or any other African fighter on being the first African fighter (to win a UFC title),” Du Plessis told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC 305. “It was the first African fighter residing, and that is still the fact. Nothing can change that. I know at the presser when he got super emotional – I never went after his family. I just wanted to make sure – I have parents, too, and I respect anybody’s parents.

“I just went over to him and said after the fight, ‘If it sounded like I said anything bad about your parents, that was not the case. What I’m saying to you? Harden up. If you want to cry about that, so be it. I will never disrespect your parents.’ He said, ‘No, no, no.’ He understands that. As a warrior to a warrior. Me and Israel Adesanya, we are not friends because on a personal level we do not see eye-to-eye. But, warrior to warrior, after spending that time in the octagon and what he’s achieved in the sport, it’s no secret I respect that.

“After spending that time in the octagon, you can’t not respect that man and what he’s done in the sport. To give him that jacket was a reminder, a token of appreciation and a thank you for this. It’s a memory for me. It’s such a massive moment in my life fighting a great fighter like Israel Adesanya.

“I brought the jacket to specifically give it to him before the fight. It was going to be win or lose I was going to give him that because he said he wants to fight warriors from all the lands, and I respect that and I wanted to give him that as a token of appreciation of fighting and giving me that amazing fight and bringing the best out of me, and also as something to remember this magic moment of an all-Africa main event.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

