Dricus du Plessis explains why he gifted Israel Adesanya a jacket after UFC 305 title fight: “A token of appreciation”

By Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why he gifted a jacket to Israel Adesanya after UFC 305.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Last weekend, Dricus du Plessis successfully retained his UFC middleweight championship. He did so by submitting Israel Adesanya in a fight that was incredibly even for almost four rounds. It was a back and forth affair and at times, it seemed like Adesanya had the advantage.

RELATED: Video | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya share a moment backstage after UFC 305 title fight

Alas, du Plessis was able to dig deep and pull out the kind of performance he needed to win. Afterwards, he shared a nice moment with Adesanya backstage.

In the post-fight press conference, Dricus had the following to say about their interaction.

du Plessis shows respect to Adesanya

“At the end of the day, what I said was never to challenge Israel or any other African fighter on being the first African fighter (to win a UFC title),” Du Plessis told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC 305. “It was the first African fighter residing, and that is still the fact. Nothing can change that. I know at the presser when he got super emotional – I never went after his family. I just wanted to make sure – I have parents, too, and I respect anybody’s parents.

“I just went over to him and said after the fight, ‘If it sounded like I said anything bad about your parents, that was not the case. What I’m saying to you? Harden up. If you want to cry about that, so be it. I will never disrespect your parents.’ He said, ‘No, no, no.’ He understands that. As a warrior to a warrior. Me and Israel Adesanya, we are not friends because on a personal level we do not see eye-to-eye. But, warrior to warrior, after spending that time in the octagon and what he’s achieved in the sport, it’s no secret I respect that.

“After spending that time in the octagon, you can’t not respect that man and what he’s done in the sport. To give him that jacket was a reminder, a token of appreciation and a thank you for this. It’s a memory for me. It’s such a massive moment in my life fighting a great fighter like Israel Adesanya.

“I brought the jacket to specifically give it to him before the fight. It was going to be win or lose I was going to give him that because he said he wants to fight warriors from all the lands, and I respect that and I wanted to give him that as a token of appreciation of fighting and giving me that amazing fight and bringing the best out of me, and also as something to remember this magic moment of an all-Africa main event.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

