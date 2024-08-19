Watch | Craig Jones submits Gabi Garcia in intergender jiu-jitsu match

BJJ legend Craig Jones submitted Gabi Garcia in their bizarre intergender jiu-jitsu match last weekend.

On Saturday night, UFC 305 took place in Perth, Australia. In addition to that, the Craig Jones Invitational took place in what proved to be a great showcase of jiu-jitsu. There was up to $2 million on the line for the competitors to win as Jones, and many others, continue to try and put the sport on the map in a big way.

One of the biggest match-ups was Jones himself going up against Gabi Garcia. The intergender contest was seen as a pretty strange idea, but of course, combat sports fans often enjoy strange. However, it was in jeopardy of not happening when Craig decided to spontaneously kiss Garcia during their face-off earlier in the week.

Thankfully for those who wanted to see it, Gabi decided to go ahead with the contest. In the end, though, it was Jones who dominated from start to finish before securing the submission win.