Watch | Craig Jones submits Gabi Garcia in intergender jiu-jitsu match

By Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

BJJ legend Craig Jones submitted Gabi Garcia in their bizarre intergender jiu-jitsu match last weekend.

Craig Jones, Gabi Garcia

On Saturday night, UFC 305 took place in Perth, Australia. In addition to that, the Craig Jones Invitational took place in what proved to be a great showcase of jiu-jitsu. There was up to $2 million on the line for the competitors to win as Jones, and many others, continue to try and put the sport on the map in a big way.

RELATED: VIDEO | Craig Jones kisses Gabi Garcia in weigh-in faceoff: “You crossed the line!”

One of the biggest match-ups was Jones himself going up against Gabi Garcia. The intergender contest was seen as a pretty strange idea, but of course, combat sports fans often enjoy strange. However, it was in jeopardy of not happening when Craig decided to spontaneously kiss Garcia during their face-off earlier in the week.

Thankfully for those who wanted to see it, Gabi decided to go ahead with the contest. In the end, though, it was Jones who dominated from start to finish before securing the submission win.

Jones defeats Garcia

This was the result that many had anticipated in advance of it happening. So, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise to the masses when it played out how it did. With that being said, there’s still a lingering controversy from this whole thing. Jones put this up against ADCC for a reason and while he had plenty of eyes drawn to the product, you could argue the reasons for that weren’t great.

What did you make of Craig Jones going up against Gabi Garcia and submitting her in a BJJ match? Do you believe that this would’ve helped the credibility of the sport in the long run? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BJJ Gabi Garcia

Related

Joe Rogan and Craig Jones

Video | Craig Jones dumps $1 million on Joe Rogan’s desk for special invitational event

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024
Gabi Garcia
Gabi Garcia

Former jiu-jitsu champion Gabi Garcia set to make MMA return on April 25th

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2024

Former RIZIN fighter Gabi Garcia is going to be returning to the world of MMA in April.

Gabi-Garcia
RIZIN FF

Gabi Garcia announces return to MMA after five-year hiatus: "I am the one who holds the crown"

Josh Evanoff - February 8, 2023

Former jiu-jitsu world champion Gabi Garcia is targeting a return to the cage.

Mark Zuckerberg
Grappling

Video | Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills, draws praise from Conor McGregor and other fighters

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2022

Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is receiving a ton of praise for his dedication to MMA training.

Leandro Lo
BJJ

BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil

Fernando Quiles - August 7, 2022

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died.

Roberto "Cyborg" Abreu acknowledges mishandling of sexual assault cases

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2021
Cyborg-Gabi-Garcia-Kayla-Harrison
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Gabi Garcia believes 'There’s no way' Kayla Harrison fights Cris Cyborg

Drake Riggs - November 22, 2021

Gabi Garcia isn’t buying the Kayla Harrison hype.

Gabi-Garcia
Kayla Harrison

Gabi Garcia calls out Kayla Harrison: "I want to fight her"

Adam D Martin - May 27, 2021

RIZIN FF women’s star Gaby Garcia called out PFL standout Kayla Harrison for an upcoming match, saying that she wants to fight her.

Craig-Jones-Gabi-Garcia
MMA News

Craig Jones puts career on the line in intergender grappling match with Gabi Garcia

Drake Riggs - March 24, 2021

Gabi Garcia has been looking for a challenge lately. Well, her call has been answered in the form of Craig Jones who puts his career on the line.

Gordon Ryan
BJJ

Gordon Ryan explains why he slapped Andre Galvao backstage following his submission win on Friday

Adam Martin - February 28, 2021

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Gordon Ryan explained why he slapped grappling rival Andre Galvao following his recent submission win.