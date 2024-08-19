Watch | Craig Jones submits Gabi Garcia in intergender jiu-jitsu match
BJJ legend Craig Jones submitted Gabi Garcia in their bizarre intergender jiu-jitsu match last weekend.
On Saturday night, UFC 305 took place in Perth, Australia. In addition to that, the Craig Jones Invitational took place in what proved to be a great showcase of jiu-jitsu. There was up to $2 million on the line for the competitors to win as Jones, and many others, continue to try and put the sport on the map in a big way.
One of the biggest match-ups was Jones himself going up against Gabi Garcia. The intergender contest was seen as a pretty strange idea, but of course, combat sports fans often enjoy strange. However, it was in jeopardy of not happening when Craig decided to spontaneously kiss Garcia during their face-off earlier in the week.
Thankfully for those who wanted to see it, Gabi decided to go ahead with the contest. In the end, though, it was Jones who dominated from start to finish before securing the submission win.
Craig Jones taps Gabi Garcia#CJI pic.twitter.com/3Z9KSngM4H
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 18, 2024
Jones defeats Garcia
This was the result that many had anticipated in advance of it happening. So, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise to the masses when it played out how it did. With that being said, there’s still a lingering controversy from this whole thing. Jones put this up against ADCC for a reason and while he had plenty of eyes drawn to the product, you could argue the reasons for that weren’t great.
What did you make of Craig Jones going up against Gabi Garcia and submitting her in a BJJ match? Do you believe that this would’ve helped the credibility of the sport in the long run? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
