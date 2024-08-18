Video | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya share a moment backstage after UFC 305 title fight
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya shared a nice moment backstage following their battle at UFC 305.
Heading into UFC 305, things were pretty bitter between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. These two rivals made it clear they didn’t like one another, and they put it all on the line in this main event. In what was initially a feud based on their African heritage, these warriors wound up throwing down with one thought in mind – leaving Australia as the UFC middleweight champion.
In the end, it was du Plessis who accomplished that goal. He was able to withstand the pressure from ‘Stylebender’ and implement his own game plan, eventually securing a fourth-round submission win. There’s every chance they could run it back in the future but for now, the South African star stands at the top of the mountain.
After showing respect to one another in the cage after the bout, they went on to have another nice moment in the backstage area.
This is what it’s all about #Respect @dricusduplessis @stylebender
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 18, 2024
du Plessis and Adesanya show respect
The two exchanged pleasantries and, apparently, buried the hatchet. While du Plessis suggested in the post-fight press conference that they still don’t really like each other, you can see the respect that exists between them.
This was yet another engaging, entertaining contest, and that shouldn’t be forgotten. In equal measure, they may well have set the stage for something even greater down the line. Now, it’s on Adesanya to prove that he can climb back to the top and earn a shot.
What do you believe should be next for Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya? If they do fight again, do you believe that the outcome would be different? If so, why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC