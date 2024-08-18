Video | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya share a moment backstage after UFC 305 title fight

By Harry Kettle - August 18, 2024

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya shared a nice moment backstage following their battle at UFC 305.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Heading into UFC 305, things were pretty bitter between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. These two rivals made it clear they didn’t like one another, and they put it all on the line in this main event. In what was initially a feud based on their African heritage, these warriors wound up throwing down with one thought in mind – leaving Australia as the UFC middleweight champion.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya rejects idea of retirement following UFC 305 defeat

In the end, it was du Plessis who accomplished that goal. He was able to withstand the pressure from ‘Stylebender’ and implement his own game plan, eventually securing a fourth-round submission win. There’s every chance they could run it back in the future but for now, the South African star stands at the top of the mountain.

After showing respect to one another in the cage after the bout, they went on to have another nice moment in the backstage area.

du Plessis and Adesanya show respect

The two exchanged pleasantries and, apparently, buried the hatchet. While du Plessis suggested in the post-fight press conference that they still don’t really like each other, you can see the respect that exists between them.

This was yet another engaging, entertaining contest, and that shouldn’t be forgotten. In equal measure, they may well have set the stage for something even greater down the line. Now, it’s on Adesanya to prove that he can climb back to the top and earn a shot.

What do you believe should be next for Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya? If they do fight again, do you believe that the outcome would be different? If so, why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya rejects idea of retirement following UFC 305 defeat

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2024
Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori reacts to Dricus du Plessis submitting Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: “Miss by a mile next thing you know he lands clean”

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2024

Marvin Vettori has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 last night.

Tai Tuivasa
Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa issues statement after suffering fifth straight loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2024

Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement following his fifth straight UFC defeat at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC 305 Bonus Report: Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot earn FOTN

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

The Octagon returned to Perth, Australia, for tonight’s UFC 305 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Alex Pereira announces he will return to middleweight after Dricus Du Plessis defends the title at UFC 305

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has announced that he will return to middleweight following tonight’s UFC 305 main event.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, Israel Adesanya, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 Results: Dricus Du Plessis stops Israel Adesanya (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the main event title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

Kai Kara-France, UFC 305, Results, UFC, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

Pros react after Kai Kara-France TKO's Steve Erceg at UFC 305

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 305 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Steve Erceg taking on Kai Kara-France.

Kai-Kara-France
Steve Erceg

UFC 305 Results: Kai Kara-France KO's Steve Erceg (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the flyweight co-main event between Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Results, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC 305 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Mateusz Gamrot (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 17, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot.