Video | Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya share a moment backstage after UFC 305 title fight

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya shared a nice moment backstage following their battle at UFC 305.

Heading into UFC 305, things were pretty bitter between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. These two rivals made it clear they didn’t like one another, and they put it all on the line in this main event. In what was initially a feud based on their African heritage, these warriors wound up throwing down with one thought in mind – leaving Australia as the UFC middleweight champion.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya rejects idea of retirement following UFC 305 defeat

In the end, it was du Plessis who accomplished that goal. He was able to withstand the pressure from ‘Stylebender’ and implement his own game plan, eventually securing a fourth-round submission win. There’s every chance they could run it back in the future but for now, the South African star stands at the top of the mountain.

After showing respect to one another in the cage after the bout, they went on to have another nice moment in the backstage area.