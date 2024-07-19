Dricus du Plessis explains how being UFC champion has helped his team

Dricus du Plessis has explained how becoming UFC middleweight champion has helped to improve his team.

Back at UFC 297, Dricus du Plessis won the UFC middleweight championship. He did so by overcoming Sean Strickland in an intense, physical battle for the belt. Now, he’s gearing up to defend the strap for the first time against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t want Khamzat Chimaev mentioned in future UFC middleweight title talks: “He hasn’t fought one single ranked middleweight”

This is a feud that has some real heat behind it based on past comments between the two men. Of course, for du Plessis, he’ll see this as just another day at the office.

During a recent interview, the South African sensation spoke about the impact that winning the gold has had on his entire team.