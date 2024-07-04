Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t want Khamzat Chimaev mentioned in future UFC middleweight title talks: “He hasn’t fought one single ranked middleweight”

Dricus Du Plessis is making it known he doesn’t want Khamzat Chimaev mentioned in future UFC middleweight title talks.

Chimaev (13-0 MMA) was to fight Robert Whittaker (27-7 MMA) in the middleweight main event on Saturday, June 22nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, ‘Borz’ pulled out of the bout due to illness.

The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev has not fought since October of last year when he defeated former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) at UFC 294.

Dricus Du Plessis, speaking on ‘Submission Radio’ shared he’d be intrigued to fight Chimaev:

“I would love to fight Khamzat. Nobody’s beaten him, and he was almost like the boogeyman of this division. But let’s be honest: I was a bit disappointed that fight didn’t happen. (I’m) not that surprised, to be honest. I didn’t expect it, but you kind of have to at this stage – expect something to happen. I’m feeling sorry for the guy. I know what it feels like.”

Continuing ‘Stillknocks’ said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ve been on that side of the area of not being able to fight and it sucks. Right now, it just doesn’t even make sense to talk about it. You know, (Khamzat Chimaev) hasn’t fought one single ranked middleweight – not one – and to even put him in that conversation right now seems like we’re wasting time talking about it. He’s not in the run, and up until he proves that he deserves to be in that run, there’s no use in talking about it.”

Current UFC middleweight champion Du Plessis is set to make his first defense at the UFC 305 headliner on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth Australia when he takes on former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Do you agree with Dricus Du Plessis that for now Khamzat Chimaev’s name should remain out of the middleweight title picture? Any prediction as to who will be the middleweight victor at UFC 305?

