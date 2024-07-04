Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t want Khamzat Chimaev mentioned in future UFC middleweight title talks: “He hasn’t fought one single ranked middleweight”

By Susan Cox - July 4, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is making it known he doesn’t want Khamzat Chimaev mentioned in future UFC middleweight title talks.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev (13-0 MMA) was to fight Robert Whittaker (27-7 MMA) in the middleweight main event on Saturday, June 22nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, ‘Borz’ pulled out of the bout due to illness.

The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev has not fought since October of last year when he defeated former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) at UFC 294.

Dricus Du Plessis, speaking on ‘Submission Radio’ shared he’d be intrigued to fight Chimaev:

“I would love to fight Khamzat. Nobody’s beaten him, and he was almost like the boogeyman of this division. But let’s be honest: I was a bit disappointed that fight didn’t happen. (I’m) not that surprised, to be honest. I didn’t expect it, but you kind of have to at this stage – expect something to happen. I’m feeling sorry for the guy. I know what it feels like.”

Continuing ‘Stillknocks’ said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ve been on that side of the area of not being able to fight and it sucks. Right now, it just doesn’t even make sense to talk about it. You know, (Khamzat Chimaev) hasn’t fought one single ranked middleweight – not one – and to even put him in that conversation right now seems like we’re wasting time talking about it. He’s not in the run, and up until he proves that he deserves to be in that run, there’s no use in talking about it.”

Current UFC middleweight champion Du Plessis is set to make his first defense at the UFC 305 headliner on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth Australia when he takes on former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Do you agree with Dricus Du Plessis that for now Khamzat Chimaev’s name should remain out of the middleweight title picture? Any prediction as to who will be the middleweight victor at UFC 305?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier advises Jon Jones to callout Alex Pereira after beating Stipe Miocic: “Take all that thunder”

Susan Cox - July 4, 2024
Ari Emanuel, UFC, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
Donald Trump

UFC owner Ari Emanuel sounds off on Joe Biden and Donald Trump following recent Presidential debate: “You cannot have them running a $27 trillion company”

Susan Cox - July 4, 2024

UFC owner Ari Emanuel is sounding off on Joe Biden and Donald Trump following the recent Presidential debate.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz continues to support Conor McGregor following UFC 303 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has continued to show his support for Conor McGregor following the latter’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen
UFC

Wanderlei Silva says previous beef with Chael Sonnen has been squashed: “I like him”

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

Former mixed martial artist Wanderlei Silva has revealed that his long-running feud with Chael Sonnen has come to an end.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill says he holds no ill will towards Alex Pereira: “I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again”

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

Jamahal Hill has made it known that he has no ill will towards Alex Pereira ahead of a potential rematch in the future.

Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis wants to see a title eliminator bout between Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker booked next

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024
Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says he's "more than happy" to welcome Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2024

Tom Aspinall is open to fighting Alex Pereira if the UFC light heavyweight champion decides to move up to heavyweight.

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria issues harsh response to Alexander Volkanovski's criticism over rejecting fights

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has responded to Alexander Volkanovski’s harsh criticism about his title reign.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

VIDEO | Streamer trolls Nate Diaz at fight week press conference, gets jumped by Diaz's team

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

A prominent streamer’s attempt to troll former UFC superstar Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal backfired.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega shares update on health after withdrawing from UFC 303 on fight day

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2024

Brian Ortega has opened up on why he withdrew from his UFC 303 fight against Diego Lopes on fight day.