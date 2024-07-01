Video | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Alex Pereira knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Alex Pereira knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 was caught on tape.

UFC 303 took place this past Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event was a light heavyweight title fight rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA) and former champion Jiri Prochazka (30-5 MMA). The result was a TKO victory for ‘Poatan’ at 0:13 of Round 2 (see that here).

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have their own history, the two rivals have battled it out in the Octagon twice. The first time was at UFC 281 in November of 2022 where it was Pereira defeating Adesanya by TKO in Round 5. Meeting a second time at UFC 287 in April of 2023, it was Adesanya getting his revenge by KO’ing Pereira at 4:21 of Round 2.

If nothing else, Adesanya is keeping tabs on Pereira’s career.

Israel Adesanya released a video to his ‘Freestylebender YouTube channel’ while watching the UFC 303 fight with friends and could be heard saying:

‘Damn that’s bad. Oh, it’s bad, damn.”

“This card was cursed”, and turning to his brother saying “Juju didn’t work”

For now, Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming middleweight title bout with current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) on Saturday, August 17th at UFC 305 which takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth Australia.

Du Plessis has won all 7 of his fights since signing with the promotion, his most recent victory coming against Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297 to claim the middleweight title as his own.

Adesanya is has won 2 of his last 4 fights in the Octagon and will be looking to take back the title with a victory at UFC 305.

Would you like to see an Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira III sometime in the future? Any predictions for Adesanya vs. Du Plessis?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!