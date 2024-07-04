Daniel Cormier advises Jon Jones to callout Alex Pereira after beating Stipe Miocic: “Take all that thunder”

By Susan Cox - July 4, 2024

Daniel Cormier is advising UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones to callout Alex Pereira after he beats Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Although not yet formally announced, heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) is expected to make his first title defense against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 309 on November 9th in New York.

Just this past Saturday saw light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira knockout Jiri Prochazka (30-5 MMA) at UFC 303 (see that here).

Jon Jones has alluded to the fact that he’s unsure if he’ll retire after his fight with Stipe Miocic, as there are so many options in the UFC at the moment.

One of those options is the fact that Pereira has teased moving to the heavyweight division.

Daneil Cormier, speaking on his ‘Funky and the Champ’ show with Ben Askren, shared:

“I’ll tell you one thing Jones said: Now he might stick around because he goes, ‘The options are looking great’.”

Continuing, Cormier had some advice for Jones:

“If I’m Jones, I fight Stipe, I beat Stipe, and then I call out the UFC to make Pereira go up (to heavyweight), knowing that you could take all that thunder because Jones vs. Pereira would be a massive payday.”

Askren shared that he believes Jones (27-1 MMA) vs. Pereira (11-2 MMA) would look similar to Jones submission of Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) at UFC 285. Cormier agrees.

Jones fought Gane in March of 2023 and the result was a submission victory for ‘Bones’ at 2:04 of round 1.

Concluding the UFC commentator said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Jones is a -800 favorite to fight Pereira and beat Pereira, if they were to fight. So it’s not a great matchup, but I love Alex, man. It couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier and would like to see ‘Bones’ versus ‘Poatan’ in a heavyweight battle in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones UFC

