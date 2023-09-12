What’s next for Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after UFC 293?

By Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

In the main event of UFC 293, the middleweight title was up for grabs as Israel Adesanya was looking to defend his strap against Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293

Adesanya entered the fight having reclaimed his title last time out with a KO win over Alex Pereira back in April. Before that, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Pereira to lose his middleweight title. Strickland, meanwhile, was just 2-2 in his last four but was riding a two-fight win streak as he TKO’d Abus Magomedov his last time out.

Ultimately, it was Strickland who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as he won a clear-cut unanimous decision and even dropped Adesanya in the first round. Now, following UFC 293, here is what I think should be next for both Strickland and Adesanya following UFC 293.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland stunned many as he pulled off a massive upset with his decision win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Strickland was not even supposed to be fighting for the belt but got the chance when Dricus Du Plessis was not able to go due to an injury. The American had a great performance as he pressured Adesanya and didn’t let ‘The Last Stylebender’ get going at all.

With the win, Strickland will have options for his first title defense. Israel Adesanya and his team called for an immediate rematch, but I don’t think the rematch should happen. Instead, Du Plessis deserves a title shot and should get to fight Strickland sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya didn’t have much for Sean Strickland as he was pressured the entire time and couldn’t get going striking-wise as he was flat-footed for most of the fight.

After the loss at UFC 293, Adesanya didn’t speak in the Octagon and gave a brief statement at the post-fight press conference but didn’t take any questions. His coach Eugene Bareman called for an immediate rematch, but Adesanya is 4-3 in his last seven and just had an immediate rematch last time out after winning the belt.

At this point, Israel Adesanya shouldn’t get an immediate rematch every time he loses and he will now need to take another fight. Adesanya should only need to win one fight, but that opponent should be the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa next month.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Khusein Askhabov, UFC

UFC fighter reportedly arrested in Thailand for kidnapping, torturing and extorting a man

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023
Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen believes Dricus du Plessis will be forgotten after UFC 293: "Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa just became a number one contender's match"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis could be forgotten after this weekend.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler still eyeing Conor McGregor despite middleweight comment: "Finally an easy cut"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is even down to face Conor McGregor at middleweight.

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira says he had "nothing to do" with Sean Strickland beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: "The credit is all his"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Alex Pereira says he deserves no credit for Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Robert Whittaker rejects idea Israel Adesanya was "off" at UFC 293: "Sean shut him down"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya was off on Saturday.

Ian Garry and Colby Covington

Ian Garry hopeful for future dream fight with Colby Covington: "Slap the mouth off of him"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023
Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya opens as small favorite in potential rematch against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya has opened as a small favorite in a potential rematch with Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis slams Israel Adesanya's UFC 293 performance: "Get your sh*t together"

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis has gone off on Israel Adesanya for his performance at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC 293
UFC

Teddy Atlas explains what went wrong for Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

An icon among boxing trainers, Teddy Atlas, has given his take on what went south for Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor teases move to 185lbs following Sean Strickland’s title win at UFC 293: “I’d fancy it”

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Conor McGregor is once again having some fun on Twitter, this time teasing a move to middleweight.