What’s next for Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after UFC 293?

In the main event of UFC 293, the middleweight title was up for grabs as Israel Adesanya was looking to defend his strap against Sean Strickland.

Adesanya entered the fight having reclaimed his title last time out with a KO win over Alex Pereira back in April. Before that, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Pereira to lose his middleweight title. Strickland, meanwhile, was just 2-2 in his last four but was riding a two-fight win streak as he TKO’d Abus Magomedov his last time out.

Ultimately, it was Strickland who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as he won a clear-cut unanimous decision and even dropped Adesanya in the first round. Now, following UFC 293, here is what I think should be next for both Strickland and Adesanya following UFC 293.