Sean Brady believes he beats Belal Muhammad nine times out 10, despite TKO loss last year

By Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Sean Brady thinks he would beat Belal Muhammad if they were to fight again.

Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady

Brady and Muhammad fought back at UFC 280 in October of 2022, and it was Brady who closed as the betting favorite. Although the oddsmakers thought Brady would win, Muhammad ended up winning the fight by second-round TKO.

Although Belal Muhammad finished Sean Brady and did so rather convincingly, the American still has full confidence that he can win the fight and believes if they fight 10 times, he would win nine of them.

“I think if I fight Belal 10 times, he beat me that one, I’d beat him the other nine,” Brady said to MMAJunkie. “But, I’m super happy for him to see where he’s at and hopefully he’ll keep winning, I’ll keep winning, and we’ll get to do it again.”

The loss to Belal Muhammad was Sean Brady’s first career setback and he hasn’t fought since then due to injuries. But, he will return to the Octagon on Dec. 2 at UFC Austin against Kelvin Gastelum and Brady says his first career loss has helped him.

“The world’s not going to end when you lose, you know? I had this thing in my mind that the world was going to be over if I lost my undefeated record,” Brady said. “It’s not that serious. Yeah, fighting is a huge part of my life, but anybody can lose when you’re fighting the best guys in the world, especially.

“I just got to believe in myself more. I kind of didn’t believe in all my skills that night. I kind of had a little mental lapse, but that will never happen again. I’ve learned more from that loss than I did all of my wins. So, it was very good for me. I’m honestly happy it happened,” Brady continued.

Should Sean Brady beat Kelvin Gastelum on Dec. 2, perhaps he will eventually work his way up to a rematch with Belal Muhammad and prove he can win that fight as he says.

