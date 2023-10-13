Israel Adesanya says fans won’t see him fight “for a long time” following loss to Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya plans to take some time off after losing is middleweight title to Sean Strickland last month.

Adesanya suffered a stunning decision loss to Strickland back at UFC 293 in Australia to lose his title. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was dominated in the fight as he lost 49-46 on all three judges’ scorecards, including being dropped in the first round.

It was a stunning result, and now following the loss, Israel Adesanya says he’s going to take a long time off and really let his body heal.

“I don’t make any excuses. Strickland got me on the night because he was the better fighter on the night. He did his work well, he had a good team behind him. Now I’m going to take time to look after myself, and I’m not going to fight for a long time. I’m definitely not going to retire because I know me, I’m not leaving like that. I know me. But if I did, I’m fine,” Israel Adesanya said to The Rock a radio station in New Zealand. “I don’t need to prove anything else. But I know what I can do and what I can change in my lifestyle to make my body adapt to where I need to be. I’m going to heal myself up. You won’t see me fight for a long time.

As Israel Adesanya says, he makes it clear he isn’t retiring but just needs some serious time off. Since the beginning of 2022, he has fought five times and has been the most active champion in the UFC.

When Israel Adesanya will return and who he will fight is to be seen. But, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was vocal in wanting the rematch with Sean Strickland, but perhaps that is no longer a wish. It does seem likely that Adesanya will need to win a fight or two upon his arrival to get a title shot, especially if he is out for a while.