Dricus Du Plessis claims Israel Adesanya is already viewing him as “the champion” ahead of potential title fight

Dricus Du Plessis is fully focused on Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 but knows a matchup against Israel Adesanya would be massive.

Du Plessis is set to take on Whittaker in a title eliminator bout with the winner expected to face Adesanya in September. Although it is a quick turnaround, Dricus Du Plessis says if the fight plays out as he expects he will be ready to fight Israel Adesanya for the belt in Australia. He also knows if that is the matchup, it will be a massive fight for the UFC.

“Anytime Izzy steps in there it is a massive fight for the UFC. I think Izzy is a superstar and it will be a big fight regardless,” Dricus Du Plessis said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “To be honest with you, I’m not thinking about that fight. I’m thinking about one fight and that’s the Robert Whittaker fight.