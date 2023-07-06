Dricus Du Plessis claims Israel Adesanya is already viewing him as “the champion” ahead of potential title fight
Dricus Du Plessis is fully focused on Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 but knows a matchup against Israel Adesanya would be massive.
Du Plessis is set to take on Whittaker in a title eliminator bout with the winner expected to face Adesanya in September. Although it is a quick turnaround, Dricus Du Plessis says if the fight plays out as he expects he will be ready to fight Israel Adesanya for the belt in Australia. He also knows if that is the matchup, it will be a massive fight for the UFC.
“Anytime Izzy steps in there it is a massive fight for the UFC. I think Izzy is a superstar and it will be a big fight regardless,” Dricus Du Plessis said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “To be honest with you, I’m not thinking about that fight. I’m thinking about one fight and that’s the Robert Whittaker fight.
‘Izzy is treating me like the champion’
“He requires the best of me to put on a performance that I know I can, to not only beat Robert Whittaker but to do it in spectacular fashion, it requires every ounce of my attention, my focus, and my physical, mental, and emotional abilities,” Du Plessis continued. “I’m going to go out there and be laser focused as I have been this whole fight camp on Robert Whittaker and beating Robert Whittaker who is arguably one of the best middleweights ever.”
Should Dricus Du Plessis beat and finish Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, it will cement him as the next title contender. Yet, the South African doesn’t even think he needs to call out Israel Adesanya as he claims ‘The Last Stylebender’ is already viewing him as the real champion.
“Even Izzy is treating me like the champion, he has been calling me out. That is done and dusted,” Du Plessis concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis UFC UFC 290