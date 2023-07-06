Israel Adesanya names ‘the sleeper fight’ for Saturday’s UFC 290 event

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has shared his pick for ‘the sleeper fight’ of Saturday night’s UFC 290 event.

UFC 290 takes place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event will be the featherweight match-up between Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) and Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA). The co-main event will feature Brandon Moreno (21-6 MMA) taking on Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA) in a flyweight bout.

Israel Adesanya is weighing in ahead of UFC 290, speaking on his ‘FREESTYLEBENDER’ YouTube channel he commented:

“Niko Price vs. Robbie Lawler…. Okay, that’s the sleeper fight, sleeper fight I’ll give that one. Voilence. He’s (Lawler) been there since the cage was, f**king, just after barenuckle. He was there years ago. He’s been there, left, came back, been around the block, been around the world.”

Continuing, Israel Adesanya said (h/t MMANews):

“He’s always brought violence. That’s the one thing, you’ve never ever seen a boring Lawler fight, no matter who he fights. Always violence…. I think it’s a good matchup.”

Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) in what is being billed as his retirement fight will set foot in the Octagon for the 26th time to battle Niko Price (15-6 MMA) this Saturday night.

‘Ruthless‘, 41, last fought over a year ago, at UFC 276, where Bryan Barberena (18-10 MMA) defeated him via TKO.

‘The Hybrid’, 33, will be entering the cage after being defeated by Philip Rowe (10-4 MMA) back in December of last year.

As for Israel Adesanya, 33, the middleweight champion is still celebrating his victory over Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) this past April at UFC 287.

Will you be watching UFC 290? Do you agree with Adesanya that the Lawler vs. Price fight will be the one to watch?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!